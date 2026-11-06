🎨 San Francisco Creative Jobs with Multiple $95K–$300K+ Roles

San Francisco’s creative scene is busy right now, especially for designers and storytellers who can work across digital, brand, and video. If you’re in arts, design, or media, these roles are worth a close look.

Employer: Story Co

Story Co Location: San Francisco, CA (SF Bay Area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 base

Edit documentary-style pieces, brand spots, narrative projects, and commercials from first cut to final color and sound. This is a great fit if you’re strong in DaVinci Resolve, love storytelling, and want to own the full edit while working closely with directors, producers, and clients.

Employer: Story Co

Story Co Location: San Francisco, CA (SF Bay Area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $140,000 base

Design and animate motion graphics for documentaries, brand work, and original content, from brief to final delivery. Ideal if you’re fluent in After Effects, have a strong motion portfolio, and want to collaborate with editors and VFX artists on high-end storytelling.

Employer: Brex

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid; 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $248,000 – $311,000 expected range

Lead the brand design team that powers Brex’s growth creative across paid social, digital, email, events, and campaigns. This is a hands-on leadership role for a senior brand designer who wants to shape strategy, mentor designers, and keep a very high bar on craft for a fast-moving fintech brand.

Employer: George P. Johnson Experience Marketing (GPJ)

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid; ~2 days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Dependent on experience, skills, and location

Own the creative vision for experiential marketing projects, turning client brands into immersive, in-person experiences. You’ll lead designers, present to clients, travel to events, and work across Adobe Creative Suite to bring big ideas to life for major brands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—SF creative teams often hire for similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.