🧑‍💼 San Francisco HR & Talent Jobs, Multiple Roles at $120K–$445K+

San Francisco is buzzing with people teams hiring for the next wave of AI, fintech, and enterprise growth. If you work in HR, recruiting, or compensation, there are some strong roles open right now.

Employer: Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, ~3 days in office)

Salary: $400,000 – $445,000/year

Type: Full-time, executive HR leadership

Lead global HR for Levi’s Commercial org (retail, eComm, wholesale, licensing) and act as primary HR advisor to the Chief Commercial Officer. Big scope: org design, workforce planning, performance, succession, culture, and a globally dispersed HR team. Ideal if you have 15+ years HR leadership and love large-scale transformation.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so just one listing here.

Employer: Teli Labs (supporting Mercury)

Teli Labs (supporting Mercury) Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

Salary: $121,700 – $152,100/year (SF Bay Area range)

Type: Full-time people programs / L&D–style role

Own new hire onboarding, internships, and a new apprenticeship program for a fast-growing fintech. Great fit if you like building programs from scratch, using AI and automation in people ops, and being the warm, visible face for new hires and early-career talent.

Employer: OpenAI

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: $172,000 – $295,000/year

Type: Full-time, leadership technical recruiting

Run full-cycle searches for senior engineering leaders in OpenAI’s Applied Foundations group. You’ll partner directly with senior engineering leadership, own search strategy, talent mapping, and complex offer closes. Best for recruiters with deep experience hiring engineering leaders or exec search.

Employer: Ladders (for a confidential IT client)

(for a confidential IT client) Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: $200,000 – $275,000/year

Type: Full-time, technical sourcing

Focus on research, engineering, and infrastructure roles, building pipelines and crafting targeted outreach. Strong match if you have 3+ years sourcing in AI labs or tech startups, know the AI/ML landscape, and want a high-impact sourcing seat with strong comp and benefits.

Employer: Fluidstack

Location: San Francisco, CA (with travel to data center sites)

Salary: $178,000 – $232,000/year

Type: Full-time HR Business Partner (operations)

Be the HR partner for 24/7 data center operations in a hyper-growth AI infrastructure company. You’ll handle org design, shift workforce management, employee relations, and people programs for onsite, safety-adjacent teams. Great if you’ve been an HRBP for operations/manufacturing/field workforces and like fast, first-principles environments.

Employer: SoFi

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: Base range listed on posting (global comp role; exact SF range on site)

Base range listed on posting (global comp role; exact SF range on site) Type: Full-time, senior compensation

Lead global job architecture, salary structures, and equity modeling for a public fintech. You’ll own benchmarking, annual cash and equity guidelines, and partner closely with Finance on stock-based comp forecasting. Ideal if you have 6+ years in compensation, strong Excel/Sheets skills, and experience across multiple countries (including Latin America).

Employer: Cohere

Location: San Francisco, CA (remote-friendly with SF office option)

Salary: $150,000 – $195,000/year

Type: Full-time, GTM recruiting

Own full-cycle recruiting for go-to-market roles at a leading enterprise AI company. You’ll build sourcing strategies, manage funnels in Ashby, and represent Cohere at industry events and networking nights. Good for recruiters with 8+ years GTM recruiting who like data, diversity, and the AI space.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: $106,400 – $221,375/year (CA range)

Type: Full-time, advisory compensation consulting

Blend compensation design and M&A: rewards strategy, executive comp benchmarking, deal-related equity and severance analysis, and HR integration work. Great if you have 3+ years in compensation consulting, strong Excel/PowerPoint, and want client-facing work in a big 4 advisory setting.

Employer: Clay

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: Competitive (details on posting; backed by recent Series D)

Competitive (details on posting; backed by recent Series D) Type: Full-time, GTM recruiting

Lead full-cycle hiring for Sales and Customer Success at a very fast-growing AI GTM platform. You’ll partner closely with leadership, design thoughtful interview processes, and keep a high-volume, evergreen pipeline running while protecting quality of hire and culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.