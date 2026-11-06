🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in San Francisco

San Francisco has some truly special dogs waiting for loving homes right now. From tiny seniors to fluffy charmers, each one has their own story and is ready to meet their person.

Breed: Miniature Poodle mix

Miniature Poodle mix Age: Adult (3 years)

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

About Florian: Florian is a gentle, sweet, and timid little poodle mix who recently got a close trim, but his soft curls will be back soon. He can be shy with new people and places, yet blossoms with patience, reassurance, and a loving approach. He’s eager to start a fresh chapter with a kind, calm family.

👉 Meet Florian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Senior (13 years)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

About Jackie: Jackie is a joyful senior lady from Merced who’s ready to enjoy her golden years. She loves walks around the block just as much as couch cuddles. She prefers to keep her distance from other dogs, so she’d do best as the only dog or with very polite canine neighbors. She knows what she likes and is looking for a peaceful, loving home.

👉 Meet Jackie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: White (described as brown and white)

White (described as brown and white) Shelter: Muttville

Phone: (415) 272-4172 ext.1

About Basil: Basil is a tiny, gentle sweetheart who may be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up, she’s full of love. Her rescue describes her as the little touch that can change your whole life—like basil on a perfect pizza. She’s ready to share her quiet, steady affection with someone patient and kind.

👉 Meet Basil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Muttville

Phone: (415) 272-4172 ext.1

About High Heels: High Heels is a tiny tan Chihuahua with some vision impairment, but she doesn’t let that slow her down. She has long legs, floppy ears, and a sweet, curious, cuddly nature. She enjoys exploring, making doggy friends, and especially being held and petted. She’s proof that small dogs can take up a big space in your heart.

👉 Meet High Heels and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Muttville

Phone: (415) 272-4172 ext.1

About Rosemary: Rosemary is described as an outgoing, all-around good girl who seems to have skipped mischief and gone straight to “angel training.” She loves laps, cuddling, and other dogs, and thinks togetherness is a full-time job. If you’re looking for a friendly senior who enjoys canine company and long snuggle sessions, Rosemary could be your match.

👉 Meet Rosemary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult (described as a sweet senior in the bio)

(described as a sweet senior in the bio) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and tan

Black and tan Shelter: Muttville

Phone: (415) 272-4172 ext.1

About Flora: Flora is a gentle, sweet black and tan Chihuahua who’s patiently waiting for her forever home. She’s compared to a lovely flower in a garden of dogs and is ready to be “picked” by her person. Her rescue imagines her in fun costumes, but what she really needs is a cozy home and someone to love her.

👉 Meet Flora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Muttville

Phone: (415) 272-4172 ext.1

About Vida: Vida is a happy, friendly medium-sized girl who’s ready to slow life down a bit. She comes with A+ tail wags and will do just about anything for head pats, scritches, and cuddles. If you want a cheerful companion who loves affection, Vida would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Vida and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rat Terrier / Parson Russell Terrier mix

Rat Terrier / Parson Russell Terrier mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Muttville

Phone: (415) 272-4172 ext.1

About Riff Raff: Riff Raff is a sweet “young senior” with striking black-and-white markings and big floppy ears. He’s described as super sweet with other dogs and has lived as a pampered pet before, so he’s used to home life. Like many seniors, he enjoys cozy beds, tasty treats, and lots of cuddles.

👉 Meet Riff Raff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Muttville

Phone: (415) 272-4172 ext.1

About Slice: Slice is a 6-pound black-and-white Chihuahua with a tongue that loves to hang out—it’s his signature look. He’s shy and prefers quiet introductions, but underneath that bashful side is a gentle, very sweet little fellow who is kind with everyone. He’ll thrive with someone who can give him time and a calm space to feel safe.

👉 Meet Slice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian mix

Pomeranian mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn (creamy)

Tan/Yellow/Fawn (creamy) Shelter: Muttville

Phone: (415) 272-4172 ext.1

About October: October is a creamy Pomeranian with foldy ears and a fluffy coat that’s growing in silky soft after past skin issues. His rescue says he looks like a dandelion you can make a wish on. If you’ve ever wished it could be “October all year long,” this mellow, charming senior might be the one for you.

👉 Meet October and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Muttville

Phone: (415) 272-4172 ext.1

About Flannel: Flannel is a comforting senior Chihuahua, compared to your favorite cozy shirt. He’s fun-sized, fluffy, and ready to go everywhere with you. His rescue describes him as capturing that warm, nostalgic feeling of fall—he just wants to be your trusty little companion.

👉 Meet Flannel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Affenpinscher mix

Affenpinscher mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Muttville

Phone: (415) 272-4172 ext.1

About Night Owl: Night Owl is a spunky, tiny pup who looks a bit like a Muppet or a portable Ewok. He’s friendly, curious, and loves being held. His foster notes that he’ll walk up behind them and peek between their feet—an adorable little shadow who wants to be close. He’s small enough to take almost anywhere.

👉 Meet Night Owl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Francisco, CA, please consider visiting The San Francisco SPCA or Muttville, calling the numbers listed, or clicking through to learn more and apply. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.