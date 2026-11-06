🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Francisco This Week

San Francisco neighbors are giving away some useful free items right now, from furniture to pet gear. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: NECTAR queen-size mattress

Condition: Described as high-quality and in excellent condition

Location: Lower Nob Hill, San Francisco, CA

Details: Moving out of state and needs this gone. Pickup is in Nob Hill on 11/5. Great option if you need a comfortable bed without the big price tag.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted kitchen items

Condition: Mixed; check photos in the listing

Location: Lower Nob Hill, San Francisco, CA

Details: A ton of kitchen items left before move-out. You can pay whatever you want. Pickup in Nob Hill on 11/4. Good chance to stock up on extra kitchen gear.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Indoor gate for baby or dog

Condition: Good condition, includes all parts

Location: Cow Hollow Central, San Francisco, CA

Details: Designed for doorways and similar openings. Helpful for keeping pets or little ones safely in one area.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Laundry basket

Condition: Good shape

Location: Cow Hollow Central, San Francisco, CA

Details: Simple, useful basket for laundry or storage.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Respify cleaner and sanitizer

Condition: Not stated; includes operating instructions

Location: Alamo Square, San Francisco, CA

Details: Uses ozone for cleaning. Instructions say to consult your health care provider before using. Make sure to read all directions and safety notes.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Blue winter rain coat for dogs

Condition: Slightly dirty, but easily washed

Location: Inner Richmond East, San Francisco, CA

Details: Warm, semi-waterproof coat with adjustable straps. Fits around a 20-pound dog. Owner says it kept their dog warm but he outgrew it. If interested, DM your name and phone number on Nextdoor; the poster will text you their address for pickup and notes they don’t frequently check Nextdoor notifications.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in San Francisco tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.