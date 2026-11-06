undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Francisco This Week
San Francisco neighbors are giving away some useful free items right now, from furniture to pet gear. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
LAST CALL - NECTAR Mattress - Queen size
Item: NECTAR queen-size mattress
Condition: Described as high-quality and in excellent condition
Location: Lower Nob Hill, San Francisco, CA
Details: Moving out of state and needs this gone. Pickup is in Nob Hill on 11/5. Great option if you need a comfortable bed without the big price tag.
LAST CALL 11/4 - Kitchen Items - Pay Anything
Item: Assorted kitchen items
Condition: Mixed; check photos in the listing
Location: Lower Nob Hill, San Francisco, CA
Details: A ton of kitchen items left before move-out. You can pay whatever you want. Pickup in Nob Hill on 11/4. Good chance to stock up on extra kitchen gear.
Indoor baby / dog gate
Item: Indoor gate for baby or dog
Condition: Good condition, includes all parts
Location: Cow Hollow Central, San Francisco, CA
Details: Designed for doorways and similar openings. Helpful for keeping pets or little ones safely in one area.
Laundry basket
Item: Laundry basket
Condition: Good shape
Location: Cow Hollow Central, San Francisco, CA
Details: Simple, useful basket for laundry or storage.
Respify Cleaner & Sanitizer
Item: Respify cleaner and sanitizer
Condition: Not stated; includes operating instructions
Location: Alamo Square, San Francisco, CA
Details: Uses ozone for cleaning. Instructions say to consult your health care provider before using. Make sure to read all directions and safety notes.
Blue Dog Winter rain Coat
Item: Blue winter rain coat for dogs
Condition: Slightly dirty, but easily washed
Location: Inner Richmond East, San Francisco, CA
Details: Warm, semi-waterproof coat with adjustable straps. Fits around a 20-pound dog. Owner says it kept their dog warm but he outgrew it. If interested, DM your name and phone number on Nextdoor; the poster will text you their address for pickup and notes they don’t frequently check Nextdoor notifications.
Free items in San Francisco tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.