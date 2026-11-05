🤝 San Francisco community & social services roles with multiple openings

San Francisco has some solid community-focused jobs right now, from school support to field-based health outreach. If you like helping people one-on-one, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allies for Allies (supporting a local family)

Allies for Allies (supporting a local family) Location: San Francisco, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time , ~20 hours/week

, ~20 hours/week Pay: $25/hour

Support a 22-year-old young man with autism with life skills, community outings, and building independence. Great fit if you’re warm, active, and enjoy mentoring; schedule is flexible and paid through an agency.

Employer: San Francisco Unified School District

Location: Sanchez Elementary School, San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time, school-year calendar

Pay: $34.31 – $42.10/hour, with benefits

Help families get more involved in their child’s school, especially those from diverse and underrepresented communities. You’ll organize workshops, support school councils, and improve communication between home and school; bilingual skills in Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, or Samoan are a big plus.

Employer: MedZed

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid/remote, field-based)

(hybrid/remote, field-based) Type: Full-time

Travel: Field-based, in the community at least 4 days/week

Work directly with Medicaid members in their homes and neighborhoods, helping them reconnect to primary care and social services. You’ll manage a caseload, do door-knock outreach, and coordinate resources—ideal if you have 2+ years in community health or case management and are comfortable out in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.