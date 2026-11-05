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🚚 San Francisco Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
San Francisco has a solid mix of hands-on and high-level logistics roles right now, from warehouse work to big-name tech contracts.
Here are several Supply Chain & Logistics jobs hiring in San Francisco, CA:
Procurement Specialist, Communications
- Employer: Trilyon, Inc. (supporting Anthropic)
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the full procure-to-pay process for Anthropic’s Communications team, handling purchase orders, contracts, change orders, and invoices across multiple vendors and currencies. Great fit if you love spreadsheets, details, and keeping a high-volume queue moving while partnering closely with vendors, finance, legal, and comms.
Data Center Contract Manager
- Employer: Google
- Location: San Francisco, CA, USA (plus options in Seattle, Sunnyvale, Kirkland)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $188,000 – $274,000/year + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits
Lead contract strategy and execution for Google’s global data center construction program, working with construction, design, legal, and supply chain teams. This role is ideal if you have deep experience in construction contracting and want to drive big, complex deals with strong pay and a full benefits package.
Stocker
- Employer: Transportation Business
- Location: San Francisco, CA, USA
- Type: Other (on-the-road / in-person role)
- Salary: $25.57 – $30.79/hour
Keep products moving by loading/unloading, stocking, and organizing merchandise while using RF scanners and basic inventory tools. Good match if you like active, physical work, want a flexible schedule, and value perks like 401(k), employee discount, and paid time off.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—small updates can make a big difference.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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