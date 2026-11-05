🎨 San Francisco Arts & Design Jobs With Multiple $90K+ Roles

San Francisco’s creative scene is buzzing right now — especially at the crossroads of tech, media, and fashion. Here are several standout arts, design, and media roles hiring in and around San Francisco.

Employer: Coinbase

Coinbase Location: San Francisco, CA (remote‑first with quarterly in‑person “surges”)

(remote‑first with quarterly in‑person “surges”) Type: Full-time

Salary: $205,785 – $242,100 base (plus potential equity & bonus)

base (plus potential equity & bonus) Lead design and motion operations for Coinbase’s Creative Studio, sitting at the center of campaigns that blend art, culture, and tech. Ideal if you’ve run creative ops for world‑class brands and love building systems, processes, and global creative partner networks.

Employer: San Francisco Chronicle

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive benefits)

Not listed (includes comprehensive benefits) Oversee real‑time and live news coverage for one of the Bay Area’s flagship newsrooms. Great fit if you have strong news judgment, at least two years of relevant editing/reporting experience, and want to shape how breaking stories reach the public.

Employer: Plaud Inc.

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $185,000 base + performance bonus + equity

base + performance bonus + equity Senior hardware design role at an AI company building next‑gen interfaces used by millions. You’ll own 3D modeling, CMF, and design‑to‑engineering handoff for new products, with strong benefits, global exposure, and a founding‑team level impact.

Employer: Athleta / Gap Inc. (via BoF Careers)

Location: San Francisco, CA (studio role)

(studio role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,500 – $121,800

Lead on‑figure product photography for Athleta (and sometimes Gap & Banana Republic) in a high‑volume studio. Perfect if you have 5+ years shooting for premium brands and want strong perks like brand discounts, robust PTO, 401(k) match, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: GR Angel

Location: San Francisco, CA (role is remote)

(role is remote) Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work directly with the founders behind Product Market Fit and The VC Corner, shaping brand identity and telling startup founder stories across essays, video, and visual content. Best for a master’s student with a strong creative portfolio and a full academic year left.

Employer: Superhuman

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hub) – hybrid

– hybrid Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000 – $305,000 (Zone 1)

(Zone 1) High‑impact growth design role owning web, landing pages, and other top‑of‑funnel experiences for Superhuman’s AI productivity suite. Great if you have 7+ years of web/product design, love experimentation, and want premium benefits plus generous stipends and PTO.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon — the best creative roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.