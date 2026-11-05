🏭 San Francisco Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

San Francisco’s industrial side is busy right now, from high‑tech AI infrastructure to hands-on warehouse work. Here are a few solid roles if you like building, moving, or maintaining real things.

Employer: Fluidstack

Fluidstack Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $169K – $193K

High-impact role helping build large-scale data center modules for AI. You’ll write and qualify welding procedures, run the weld quality program, certify welders, and inspect structural and pressure welds to AWS D1.1 in a fast-moving manufacturing environment.

Employer: EPS

EPS Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00/hour (about 40 hours/week)

Hands-on warehouse role loading/unloading, stocking, picking, packing, and updating inventory in warehouse systems. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like staying active on your feet, and have (or want) experience with forklifts and basic warehouse tech.

Employer: PDS Tech Commercial, Inc.

PDS Tech Commercial, Inc. Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM) Pay: $23.00/hour

Entry-level path into automation and robotics—no robotics background needed. You’ll work around advanced warehouse robots, follow procedures, collect data, and report on system performance while building skills in a fast-growing tech area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training if you bring solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.