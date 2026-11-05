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💻 San Francisco IT Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings
San Francisco’s tech scene is still buzzing, especially around AI, data, and security. Here are several high‑impact IT roles hiring now, many with strong six‑figure pay.
Strategy & Operations Generalist
Employer: Fluidstack
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $138K–$147K + equity
Work across tools, data pipelines, and automation to keep a fast‑moving AI infrastructure startup running smoothly. Great fit if you code (Python/SQL) and like owning scrappy, cross‑functional projects end to end.
AI Engineer, Enterprise Lead
Employer: Distyl
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3+ days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200K–$250K + equity & benefits
Senior technical leader role guiding complex AI deployments for huge enterprise clients. Ideal if you have 8+ years engineering, multi‑team leadership, and love working directly with execs on real production AI systems.
Senior Software Engineer, Core Platform
Employer: Reddit, Inc.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $190,800–$267,100 + equity
Own large‑scale media infrastructure that serves hundreds of millions of users. You’ll work on distributed systems, media delivery, and APIs (Python/Go, Kubernetes, cloud) while mentoring other engineers.
Product Operations Engineer
Employer: HappyRobot
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (includes equity)
Bridge product, engineering, deployments, and GTM at a YC‑backed AI workforce startup. Great if you’re technical, love structure and metrics, and enjoy fixing messy processes with data and tools.
Sr. Epic Beaker Analyst
Employer: Deloitte
Location: San Francisco, CA (consulting, some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $121K–$143K + bonus eligibility
Configure and support Epic Beaker lab systems for multiple markets. Good match if you know Beaker implementations and want less travel than typical consulting while staying hands‑on.
Cornerstone Technical Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: San Francisco, CA (consulting, travel 0–50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,700–$170,900 + bonus eligibility
Implement and integrate Cornerstone or similar LMS/LXP platforms. You’ll handle connectors, APIs, data migration, and agile delivery for large HR and learning transformations.
Software Engineer, Growth
Employer: Notion
Location: San Francisco, CA or NYC (in-office Mon/Tue/Thu)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $272K–$320K base + equity
Growth engineering role blending experimentation, React frontends, and AI agents to drive activation and engagement. Perfect if you love A/B testing, metrics, and polished UX.
Senior Software Engineer / Staff Software Engineer, Compiler
Employer: Code Metal
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid/remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $170K–$250K + benefits
Build next‑gen compilers that turn Python into provably correct C++ for embedded systems. Deep C++/Python, LLVM/MLIR, and compiler pipeline experience required; security clearance eligibility is important.
(There is also a Staff‑level posting with similar scope and the same stated range.)
Manager, Solutions Architect
Employer: Baseten
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $165K–$330K + equity
Lead and mentor a team of Solutions Architects helping top AI companies deploy high‑performance inference (LLMs, vision, voice). Great if you’re hands‑on with AI/ML infra and enjoy customer‑facing work.
Software Dev Engineer I – Security Platform
Employer: Twitch (Amazon)
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $127,100–$185,000 + RSUs & sign‑on
Entry‑to‑mid level backend role building security and privacy services on AWS. Good for Go developers who want to work on large‑scale security telemetry and internal tooling.
Application Support Engineer (US)
Employer: Crypto.com
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive
Support a regulated derivatives trading exchange, keeping production and demo environments stable. Ideal if you know SQL, APIs, trading or real‑time systems, and enjoy incident response.
Senior Fullstack Engineer
Employer: MeeBoss (hiring on behalf of a startup)
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Join a ~9‑person founding engineering team and own features end to end across React/Next.js, Node.js, and SQL. You’ll work closely with customers and leadership, and help integrate AI agents into workflows.
Senior System/Network Engineer (Windows–Linux–ProxMox)
Employer: CatchProbe Intelligence Technologies
Location: Remote (region: San Francisco, CA)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Heavy‑duty infra role owning secure cloud, networking, virtualization (ProxMox/KVM/VMware), and automation (Python, Ansible, Terraform). Best for 10+ year infra pros who like mission‑critical environments.
Founding Engineer
Employer: ABUNDANCE
Location: San Francisco, CA + international travel
Type: Full-time
Compensation: $400K–$600K total (cash + equity)
Founding generalist role at a robotics/AI labor‑transformation startup. You’ll build data and infra pipelines, connect hardware and software, travel to deployments, and help shape the company from the ground up.
Head of Software
Employer: Tacit
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200K–$300K + equity
Lead and scale a software org (apps, real‑time inference, cloud) at a deep‑tech HCI startup backed by top VCs. Great if you’re a people‑first engineering leader with strong AI‑native practices.
Data Scientist
Employer: Samba
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $168K–$228K OTE
Own production ML models on billion‑row ad and viewership datasets using Python, PySpark, and Databricks. Strong fit if you know causal ML, attribution, and large‑scale measurement.
Senior Quantitative Model Validator, NLP and Gen AI / Agentic AI
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $139K–$260K
Validate NLP, generative, and agentic AI models within Model Risk Management. You’ll review methods, build validation code, and write detailed reports for regulators and senior stakeholders.
Lead/Principal/Staff Product Manager, Internal Audit
Employer: Fieldguide
Location: San Francisco, CA (remote‑first)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200K–$275K + equity
Own product strategy for internal audit, including AI agents that support planning, execution, and reporting. Ideal if you know internal audit/SOX and can talk fluently with both auditors and engineers.
Lead/Principal Product Manager, Tax Agents
Employer: Fieldguide
Location: San Francisco, CA (flexible/remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $205K–$275K + equity
Build AI agents for tax workflows across provision, compliance, and review. Great for PMs with deep AI experience plus 3+ years in tax (either as a practitioner or building tax tech).
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—SF roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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