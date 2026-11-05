💻 San Francisco IT Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings

San Francisco’s tech scene is still buzzing, especially around AI, data, and security. Here are several high‑impact IT roles hiring now, many with strong six‑figure pay.

Employer: Fluidstack

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138K–$147K + equity

Work across tools, data pipelines, and automation to keep a fast‑moving AI infrastructure startup running smoothly. Great fit if you code (Python/SQL) and like owning scrappy, cross‑functional projects end to end.

Employer: Distyl

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3+ days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200K–$250K + equity & benefits

Senior technical leader role guiding complex AI deployments for huge enterprise clients. Ideal if you have 8+ years engineering, multi‑team leadership, and love working directly with execs on real production AI systems.

Employer: Reddit, Inc.

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,800–$267,100 + equity

Own large‑scale media infrastructure that serves hundreds of millions of users. You’ll work on distributed systems, media delivery, and APIs (Python/Go, Kubernetes, cloud) while mentoring other engineers.

Employer: HappyRobot

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (includes equity)

Bridge product, engineering, deployments, and GTM at a YC‑backed AI workforce startup. Great if you’re technical, love structure and metrics, and enjoy fixing messy processes with data and tools.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Francisco, CA (consulting, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121K–$143K + bonus eligibility

Configure and support Epic Beaker lab systems for multiple markets. Good match if you know Beaker implementations and want less travel than typical consulting while staying hands‑on.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Francisco, CA (consulting, travel 0–50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,700–$170,900 + bonus eligibility

Implement and integrate Cornerstone or similar LMS/LXP platforms. You’ll handle connectors, APIs, data migration, and agile delivery for large HR and learning transformations.

Employer: Notion

Location: San Francisco, CA or NYC (in-office Mon/Tue/Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $272K–$320K base + equity

Growth engineering role blending experimentation, React frontends, and AI agents to drive activation and engagement. Perfect if you love A/B testing, metrics, and polished UX.

Employer: Code Metal

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid/remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170K–$250K + benefits

Build next‑gen compilers that turn Python into provably correct C++ for embedded systems. Deep C++/Python, LLVM/MLIR, and compiler pipeline experience required; security clearance eligibility is important.

(There is also a Staff‑level posting with similar scope and the same stated range.)

Employer: Baseten

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165K–$330K + equity

Lead and mentor a team of Solutions Architects helping top AI companies deploy high‑performance inference (LLMs, vision, voice). Great if you’re hands‑on with AI/ML infra and enjoy customer‑facing work.

Employer: Twitch (Amazon)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,100–$185,000 + RSUs & sign‑on

Entry‑to‑mid level backend role building security and privacy services on AWS. Good for Go developers who want to work on large‑scale security telemetry and internal tooling.

Employer: Crypto.com

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive

Support a regulated derivatives trading exchange, keeping production and demo environments stable. Ideal if you know SQL, APIs, trading or real‑time systems, and enjoy incident response.

Employer: MeeBoss (hiring on behalf of a startup)

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a ~9‑person founding engineering team and own features end to end across React/Next.js, Node.js, and SQL. You’ll work closely with customers and leadership, and help integrate AI agents into workflows.

Employer: CatchProbe Intelligence Technologies

Location: Remote (region: San Francisco, CA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Heavy‑duty infra role owning secure cloud, networking, virtualization (ProxMox/KVM/VMware), and automation (Python, Ansible, Terraform). Best for 10+ year infra pros who like mission‑critical environments.

Employer: ABUNDANCE

Location: San Francisco, CA + international travel

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $400K–$600K total (cash + equity)

Founding generalist role at a robotics/AI labor‑transformation startup. You’ll build data and infra pipelines, connect hardware and software, travel to deployments, and help shape the company from the ground up.

Employer: Tacit

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200K–$300K + equity

Lead and scale a software org (apps, real‑time inference, cloud) at a deep‑tech HCI startup backed by top VCs. Great if you’re a people‑first engineering leader with strong AI‑native practices.

Employer: Samba

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $168K–$228K OTE

Own production ML models on billion‑row ad and viewership datasets using Python, PySpark, and Databricks. Strong fit if you know causal ML, attribution, and large‑scale measurement.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139K–$260K

Validate NLP, generative, and agentic AI models within Model Risk Management. You’ll review methods, build validation code, and write detailed reports for regulators and senior stakeholders.

Employer: Fieldguide

Location: San Francisco, CA (remote‑first)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200K–$275K + equity

Own product strategy for internal audit, including AI agents that support planning, execution, and reporting. Ideal if you know internal audit/SOX and can talk fluently with both auditors and engineers.

Employer: Fieldguide

Location: San Francisco, CA (flexible/remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $205K–$275K + equity

Build AI agents for tax workflows across provision, compliance, and review. Great for PMs with deep AI experience plus 3+ years in tax (either as a practitioner or building tax tech).

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—SF roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.