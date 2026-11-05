🛒 San Francisco Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

San Francisco’s retail and customer service scene is busy and hiring, from local brands to national names and even the National Park Service. Here are several solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $20.75–$29.73 per hour, based on experience

Work the bakery counter at Whole Foods, stocking fresh baked goods, helping customers, and keeping displays looking great. This is a good fit if you like a fast pace, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want access to store discounts, PTO, and health & wellness benefits even as a part-timer.

Employer: Buck Mason

Location: Hayes Valley, San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$85,000 per year (base salary; bonuses may apply)

Lead the look and feel of multiple Buck Mason stores, styling displays, planning floor changes, and training teams on visual standards. Great for someone with 3+ years of visual retail experience who wants strong health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, wellness stipend, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Louie’s Original / Augustine group

Location: Potrero Hill, San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $19.61 per hour

Take orders, run the counter, and help create a fun, welcoming vibe at this neighborhood spot. Good for folks who love food, can multitask under pressure, and want health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: San Franpsycho

Location: Inner Sunset (9th Ave), San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $19.75 per hour

Join a local, community-focused clothing brand helping customers, keeping the shop organized, and making fun displays. Ideal if you’re outgoing, love chatting with people, and want a laid-back, in-person retail role with an employee discount.

Employer: San Franpsycho

Location: Wharf Pop-Up, Pier 41½, San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $20 per hour (listed as $20/hr with bonuses available; from $19.75/hr)

Work at San Franpsycho’s waterfront pop-up next to the SkyStar Wheel, helping tourists and locals with gear, restocking, and keeping the space fun and tidy. Great if you like busy, high-traffic retail, being off your phone, and earning bonuses plus an employee discount.

Employer: U.S. National Park Service – San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time, temporary (up to 1–2 years)

Pay: $27.20–$35.36 per hour (GS-6)

Anticipated Start: Dec 2026 – Jan 2027

Application deadline: 11/13/2026

Handle visitor fees, answer questions, and support front-line operations at the Maritime National Historical Park. Best for someone with strong money-handling or financial/fee-collection experience (or related grad coursework) who’s okay with outdoor work, weekends, and variable weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.