🏗️ Several High-Paying Architecture & Engineering Roles in San Francisco

San Francisco’s design and engineering scene is buzzing, with roles from entry-level drafting to senior engineers building AI data centers and satellites.

Here are several strong openings worth a look this week:

Employer: HP

HP Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site, full-time)

(on-site, full-time) Salary: $107,400–$155,700 + comprehensive benefits

+ comprehensive benefits Type: Full-time

Work at the intersection of mechanical engineering and product design, taking devices from concept to production with 3D CAD, prototyping, and testing. Great fit if you’re early in your career with strong hands-on build skills and want to own real hardware on a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: gpac (for an established electrical contractor)

(for an established electrical contractor) Location: San Francisco, CA (role is 100% remote )

(role is ) Salary: $85,000–$115,000 + benefits

+ benefits Type: Full-time

Coordinate electrical BIM models for commercial and industrial projects from home, using Revit/Navisworks to handle clash detection and produce coordinated drawings. Ideal if you know electrical systems and want long-term remote work with a strong project pipeline.

Employer: Glumac, a Tetra Tech Company

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid: at least 2 days/week in office)

(hybrid: at least 2 days/week in office) Salary: $170,000–$190,000 base range

base range Type: Full-time

Lead I&C design for advanced tech, industrial, and semiconductor facilities, from PLC/DCS architectures to instrumentation specs and P&IDs. Best for a 10+ year PE-level engineer who wants technical leadership on complex, multi-discipline projects.

Employer: topGrads

Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Prepare and revise detailed CAD drawings for engineers and architects, keeping files organized and accurate. Good match if you’re strong in AutoCAD/Revit, can read technical drawings, and want steady, on-site drafting work.

Employer: Loft Orbital (via EngRadar link)

(via EngRadar link) Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: $175,000–$210,000

Type: Full-time

Build flight dynamics software to fly 50+ satellites safely and autonomously, handling orbit determination, stationkeeping, and attitude control. Great if you blend strong astrodynamics theory with solid software engineering and want to work in fast-paced space tech.

Employer: Fluidstack

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: $164,000–$230,000

Type: Full-time

Own civil engineering for multi-site, multi-GW data center developments, from site screening and grading to stormwater and permitting. A fit for senior civil engineers who’ve led large industrial or power infrastructure sites and want to move fast in the AI compute space.

Employer: The Crowd (for a mid-sized architecture & design studio)

(for a mid-sized architecture & design studio) Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead workplace and commercial interiors from concept through documentation, with heavy use of Revit and deep involvement in FF&E, millwork, and finishes. Ideal for designers with 6+ years in corporate interiors who want hands-on project ownership and flexible working.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.