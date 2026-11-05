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📋 San Francisco Admin Jobs with Multiple $140K–$200K+ Roles
San Francisco is hot right now for sharp admin pros, especially if you’re strong with finance, real estate, or C‑suite support. Here are several standout roles where organization, judgment, and calm under pressure really pay off.
Executive Personal Assistant
- Employer: Pocketbook Agency (for a private principal)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Financial District, hybrid 2–3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000–$175,000 base DOE + fully paid medical & vision, PTO
Support a finance-focused principal across investment firm, family trust, and household work. Mix of calendar and travel, trust administration, fund operations, and vendor/property coordination for SF and Sonoma. Great fit if you have 5–7+ years EA/EPA or family office experience, are comfortable with financial docs and spreadsheets, and love building systems and using AI tools (Claude, ChatGPT) in your daily workflow.
Office Administrator – Accounting Background
- Employer: BioZone Laboratories, Inc.
- Location: San Francisco, CA – On-site
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.00–$30.00 per hour
On-site role combining office admin + basic accounting in a manufacturing setting. You’ll handle daily office operations, AP/AR, data entry into an ERP system, reconciliations, spreadsheets, vendor coordination, and HR/benefits admin support. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, strong in Excel, and want to grow your finance and operations skills.
Executive Assistant to C‑Suite
- Employer: Maven Recruiting Group (for a finance organization)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000–$200,000 base DOE + bonus + equity
High-impact EA role supporting a C‑suite leader in finance. You’ll manage a very dynamic calendar, complex domestic and international travel, prep for high-level meetings, and act as a trusted liaison with senior executives and key external partners. Ideal if you have significant C‑suite support experience in banking/finance/VC/PE, think several steps ahead, and are comfortable handling highly confidential matters.
Personal Assistant & Executive Assistant
- Employer: FUKU
- Location: Singapore / San Francisco (Remote / Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Remote/hybrid PA/EA role focused on inbox triage, complex international travel, and fast, proactive support. You’ll drive the principal’s productivity by keeping email at inbox zero, managing multi-leg trips with backup plans, and scanning the calendar weeks ahead to prevent issues. H1B sponsorship or transferable H1B is required.
Property Manager Assistant / Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Northside Capital Partners / Marina Real Estate (listed via Small Business Tax Group)
- Location: San Francisco, CA – In office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40.00–$45.00 per hour
Admin role that blends office support, bookkeeping, and associate property management for a multifamily real estate firm. You’ll manage office operations, QuickBooks AP/AR, reporting, and use AppFolio for leases, rent, and work orders. Strong fit if you have AppFolio + QuickBooks experience and want hands-on exposure to acquisitions and property management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this often lead to other openings at the same employer or recruiter.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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