📋 San Francisco Admin Jobs with Multiple $140K–$200K+ Roles

San Francisco is hot right now for sharp admin pros, especially if you’re strong with finance, real estate, or C‑suite support. Here are several standout roles where organization, judgment, and calm under pressure really pay off.

Employer: Pocketbook Agency (for a private principal)

Pocketbook Agency (for a private principal) Location: San Francisco, CA (Financial District, hybrid 2–3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$175,000 base DOE + fully paid medical & vision, PTO

Support a finance-focused principal across investment firm, family trust, and household work. Mix of calendar and travel, trust administration, fund operations, and vendor/property coordination for SF and Sonoma. Great fit if you have 5–7+ years EA/EPA or family office experience, are comfortable with financial docs and spreadsheets, and love building systems and using AI tools (Claude, ChatGPT) in your daily workflow.

Employer: BioZone Laboratories, Inc.

Location: San Francisco, CA – On-site

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00–$30.00 per hour

On-site role combining office admin + basic accounting in a manufacturing setting. You’ll handle daily office operations, AP/AR, data entry into an ERP system, reconciliations, spreadsheets, vendor coordination, and HR/benefits admin support. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, strong in Excel, and want to grow your finance and operations skills.

Employer: Maven Recruiting Group (for a finance organization)

(for a finance organization) Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$200,000 base DOE + bonus + equity

High-impact EA role supporting a C‑suite leader in finance. You’ll manage a very dynamic calendar, complex domestic and international travel, prep for high-level meetings, and act as a trusted liaison with senior executives and key external partners. Ideal if you have significant C‑suite support experience in banking/finance/VC/PE, think several steps ahead, and are comfortable handling highly confidential matters.

Employer: FUKU

Location: Singapore / San Francisco (Remote / Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Remote/hybrid PA/EA role focused on inbox triage, complex international travel, and fast, proactive support. You’ll drive the principal’s productivity by keeping email at inbox zero, managing multi-leg trips with backup plans, and scanning the calendar weeks ahead to prevent issues. H1B sponsorship or transferable H1B is required.

Employer: Northside Capital Partners / Marina Real Estate (listed via Small Business Tax Group)

(listed via Small Business Tax Group) Location: San Francisco, CA – In office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40.00–$45.00 per hour

Admin role that blends office support, bookkeeping, and associate property management for a multifamily real estate firm. You’ll manage office operations, QuickBooks AP/AR, reporting, and use AppFolio for leases, rent, and work orders. Strong fit if you have AppFolio + QuickBooks experience and want hands-on exposure to acquisitions and property management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this often lead to other openings at the same employer or recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.