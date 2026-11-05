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💰 San Francisco Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings
San Francisco’s finance job market is buzzing right now, from crypto and AI to healthcare and real estate. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.
Director / Associate Director, Clinical Finance & Accounting
Employer: Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead clinical trial finance for a growing life sciences company, owning study forecasting, accruals, and CRO/vendor financial management. Great fit if you have 8+ years in life sciences finance/accounting and a CPA.
Director, Strategic Finance
Employer: Superhuman
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $266,000 – $350,000 base (Zone 1)
Own BU finance across multiple AI productivity products, leading a team of four and partnering with senior leaders on growth, investments, and product economics. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in strategic finance / IB / consulting and advanced modeling skills.
Director, Order-to-Cash Operations
Employer: Fastly
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid or remote US)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $176,140 – $234,864
Run order management, billing, and revenue operations at a public SaaS company, and be a key player in a company-wide lead-to-cash transformation. Best for candidates with 10+ years in order-to-cash at B2B SaaS and strong ASC 606 exposure.
Accountant / Bookkeeper I–II
Employer: A to Z Bookkeeping Services, Inc
Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour
Full-charge bookkeeping for a mix of small businesses, nonprofits, and high-net-worth clients using QuickBooks Desktop and Online. Great step if you have 1–3 years of bookkeeping and want broad client exposure plus benefits.
Tax Director – Director of Tax Strategy
Employer: Brewer Morris (search for $4B+ AUM wealth manager)
Location: Foster City / SF Bay Area (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $175,000 – $245,000 base + 25%–35% bonus
First in-house senior tax leader building a tax strategy function for HNW/UHNW clients (often $5M–$25M+). Ideal for someone from private client tax, family office, or wealth management who wants a more strategic, client-facing role.
Premium Accounting Manager
Employer: Delos Insurance Solutions
Location: San Francisco, CA (remote-friendly in US)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $125,000
Own premium accounting, carrier reporting, and reconciliations for a tech-forward E&S insurance platform. Good fit if you have 5+ years in premium accounting or MGA/carrier operations and love detailed reconciliations.
Senior Financial Analyst
Employer: Bitwise Asset Management
Location: San Francisco, CA (office available)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,000 – $145,000 + equity
FP&A role at a fast-growing crypto asset manager, building models, dashboards, and analyses across a global business. Great for 3–5+ years in FP&A/strategic finance/IB with strong Excel and interest in crypto and AI tools.
Senior Tax Accountant
Employer: Notion
Location: San Francisco, CA or New York, NY (hybrid, in-office M/T/Th)
Type: Full-time
Salary (SF): $135,000 – $155,000
Own global indirect tax operations (sales/use, VAT/GST, business taxes) and build scalable, audit-ready processes at a leading AI workspace company. Best for 3+ years focused on indirect tax with strong reconciliation and systems skills.
Acquisitions Senior Associate – Real Estate
Employer: FPA Multifamily
Location: San Francisco, CA (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $135,000 – $170,000 base + bonus
Lead due diligence, financings, and investment memos for multifamily acquisitions at a top national owner. Ideal for 4+ years in multifamily acquisitions/finance/asset management with expert Excel and strong deal skills.
Head of Revenue Accounting
Employer: Peregrine
Location: San Francisco, CA (in-office 4 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $227,000 – $277,000 + equity/bonus
Build and lead the revenue accounting function (ASC 606, NetSuite ARM, complex usage and public-sector contracts) at a fast-growing AI public safety platform. Best for a CPA with 12+ years in software revenue and team leadership.
Revenue Manager
Employer: Beacon Hill (recruiting for fast-growing AI tech company)
Location: San Francisco County, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on revenue and technical accounting role owning ASC 606 processes, controls, and audit support in a high-growth AI environment. Targeting 8+ years experience, ideally with Big 4 and complex subscription/usage models.
Financial Analyst – Real Estate, Land & Leases
Employer: Crusoe
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000 – $125,000 + bonus + RSUs
Support land and lease deal analysis, modeling, and lifecycle tracking for AI data center campuses. Great for 3+ years in real estate/project finance with strong Excel and interest in infrastructure and energy.
Business Office Assistant
Employer: City View Post Acute
Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour
Blend light accounting (billing, A/R, trust accounts) with front-office support in a skilled nursing facility. Good entry point if you have 1–2 years admin/accounting experience and want healthcare exposure.
Senior Accountant (6-Month Contract)
Employer: TekWissen® (onsite for media/streaming client)
Location: San Francisco, CA 94107
Type: Contract, full-time (6 months)
Pay: $45.00 – $47.00 per hour
Support month- and quarter-end close, intercompany, flux analysis, SOX testing, and tax package prep for a major media/streaming division. Best for 4+ years accounting with strong Excel and Oracle experience.
Performance & Cost Improvement Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: San Francisco, CA (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $128,000 – $252,500
Consulting role helping clients with cost optimization, performance improvement, and M&A-related initiatives. Ideal for 4+ years in management consulting with strong financial modeling and transformation experience.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—SF finance roles tend to move fast. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so you can compare options together.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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