💰 San Francisco Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings

San Francisco’s finance job market is buzzing right now, from crypto and AI to healthcare and real estate. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead clinical trial finance for a growing life sciences company, owning study forecasting, accruals, and CRO/vendor financial management. Great fit if you have 8+ years in life sciences finance/accounting and a CPA.

Employer: Superhuman

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $266,000 – $350,000 base (Zone 1)

Own BU finance across multiple AI productivity products, leading a team of four and partnering with senior leaders on growth, investments, and product economics. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in strategic finance / IB / consulting and advanced modeling skills.

Employer: Fastly

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid or remote US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $176,140 – $234,864

Run order management, billing, and revenue operations at a public SaaS company, and be a key player in a company-wide lead-to-cash transformation. Best for candidates with 10+ years in order-to-cash at B2B SaaS and strong ASC 606 exposure.

Employer: A to Z Bookkeeping Services, Inc

Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour

Full-charge bookkeeping for a mix of small businesses, nonprofits, and high-net-worth clients using QuickBooks Desktop and Online. Great step if you have 1–3 years of bookkeeping and want broad client exposure plus benefits.

Employer: Brewer Morris (search for $4B+ AUM wealth manager)

Location: Foster City / SF Bay Area (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $245,000 base + 25%–35% bonus

First in-house senior tax leader building a tax strategy function for HNW/UHNW clients (often $5M–$25M+). Ideal for someone from private client tax, family office, or wealth management who wants a more strategic, client-facing role.

Employer: Delos Insurance Solutions

Location: San Francisco, CA (remote-friendly in US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000

Own premium accounting, carrier reporting, and reconciliations for a tech-forward E&S insurance platform. Good fit if you have 5+ years in premium accounting or MGA/carrier operations and love detailed reconciliations.

Employer: Bitwise Asset Management

Location: San Francisco, CA (office available)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $145,000 + equity

FP&A role at a fast-growing crypto asset manager, building models, dashboards, and analyses across a global business. Great for 3–5+ years in FP&A/strategic finance/IB with strong Excel and interest in crypto and AI tools.

Employer: Notion

Location: San Francisco, CA or New York, NY (hybrid, in-office M/T/Th)

Type: Full-time

Salary (SF): $135,000 – $155,000

Own global indirect tax operations (sales/use, VAT/GST, business taxes) and build scalable, audit-ready processes at a leading AI workspace company. Best for 3+ years focused on indirect tax with strong reconciliation and systems skills.

Employer: FPA Multifamily

Location: San Francisco, CA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $170,000 base + bonus

Lead due diligence, financings, and investment memos for multifamily acquisitions at a top national owner. Ideal for 4+ years in multifamily acquisitions/finance/asset management with expert Excel and strong deal skills.

Employer: Peregrine

Location: San Francisco, CA (in-office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $227,000 – $277,000 + equity/bonus

Build and lead the revenue accounting function (ASC 606, NetSuite ARM, complex usage and public-sector contracts) at a fast-growing AI public safety platform. Best for a CPA with 12+ years in software revenue and team leadership.

Employer: Beacon Hill (recruiting for fast-growing AI tech company)

Location: San Francisco County, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on revenue and technical accounting role owning ASC 606 processes, controls, and audit support in a high-growth AI environment. Targeting 8+ years experience, ideally with Big 4 and complex subscription/usage models.

Employer: Crusoe

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $125,000 + bonus + RSUs

Support land and lease deal analysis, modeling, and lifecycle tracking for AI data center campuses. Great for 3+ years in real estate/project finance with strong Excel and interest in infrastructure and energy.

Employer: City View Post Acute

Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour

Blend light accounting (billing, A/R, trust accounts) with front-office support in a skilled nursing facility. Good entry point if you have 1–2 years admin/accounting experience and want healthcare exposure.

Employer: TekWissen® (onsite for media/streaming client)

Location: San Francisco, CA 94107

Type: Contract, full-time (6 months)

Pay: $45.00 – $47.00 per hour

Support month- and quarter-end close, intercompany, flux analysis, SOX testing, and tax package prep for a major media/streaming division. Best for 4+ years accounting with strong Excel and Oracle experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Francisco, CA (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $252,500

Consulting role helping clients with cost optimization, performance improvement, and M&A-related initiatives. Ideal for 4+ years in management consulting with strong financial modeling and transformation experience.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—SF finance roles tend to move fast. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.