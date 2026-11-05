🎓 San Francisco Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & $120K+ Roles

San Francisco is buzzing with education roles right now, from early childhood to medical school faculty and tech training. If you like helping people learn, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Alpha School

Alpha School Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site, full-time)

(on-site, full-time) Salary: $120,000/year + benefits & relocation support

+ benefits & relocation support Type: Full-time

This role blends classroom guiding with targeted reading support for K–3 students, using app-based learning so you’re not up late writing lesson plans. Great fit if you love literacy work, want clear data on student growth, and are excited about helping build a new kind of school.

Employer: University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

Location: San Francisco and/or Oakland, CA

Salary (51%+ effort): $179,200–$271,665 total compensation

total compensation Type: Full-time faculty (Instructor to Full Professor; Adjunct, Clinical X, HS Clinical, In Residence)

Join a top-ranked academic medical center in the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, with options to focus on diabetes, growth, thyroid, adrenal, bone health, and more. You’ll combine clinical care with teaching and scholarly work in a highly ranked children’s hospital system.

Employer: Year Up United

Location: San Francisco, CA (Bay Area sites including SF, Pleasant Hill, San Jose)

(Bay Area sites including SF, Pleasant Hill, San Jose) Type: Training program / volunteer listing (with educational stipend, not a salaried job)

This is a one-year-or-less intensive program for young adults to build tech and business skills, plus get access to internships at companies like Salesforce, Workday, and PayPal. You’ll get coaching, resume help, and during the internship phase an educational stipend of $525/week.

Employer: Calex Sports Inc

Location: San Francisco, CA (various elementary schools across the Bay Area)

(various elementary schools across the Bay Area) Pay: $50–$65 per class

Type: Part-time, in-person

Teach fun after-school soccer classes for K–3 kids, with training, lesson plans, and equipment provided. This is a flexible gig (2–5 hours/week, weekdays 1–5 PM) that’s great if you enjoy working with children and want coaching experience.

Employer: Rina's Little Angels Childcare Program

Location: San Francisco, CA 94110 (Bernal Heights & Glen Park)

(Bernal Heights & Glen Park) Pay: $22–$26/hour , 20–36 hours/week

, Type: Part-time or full-time (in person)

Two openings: infant/toddler teacher or assistant, and young preschool teacher (2–3 years). You’ll work in small, play-based, Reggio-inspired settings with strong outdoor time, plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, and professional development.

If something here sparks your interest, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in SF go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.