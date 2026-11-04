📋 San Francisco Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Roles

San Francisco has a steady flow of front desk and admin openings, especially in healthcare, beauty, and hospitality. If you like being the friendly face that keeps things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group

Flik Hospitality Group Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$27 per hour

Front desk role in a professional hospitality setting where you’re the first impression for visitors and clients. Includes a wide range of admin tasks plus a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, commuter benefits, and more).

Employer: Ralph Gracie Sunset

Ralph Gracie Sunset Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time (approx. 17–22 hrs/week)

Pay: $23 per hour

Afternoon and Saturday front desk role at a local gym, mixing customer service, light admin, and helping with events and social media. Good fit if you like a set schedule, working with families, and staying active.

Employer: University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line admin role supporting UCSF Student Mental Health and Wellbeing. You’ll handle scheduling, check-ins, referrals, and insurance questions while helping students navigate care in a busy outpatient clinic.

Employer: Kendo Holdings (LVMH)

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid – Tue–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$33.65 per hour

Polished front desk and office admin role at a major beauty brand house (Fenty Beauty, Ole Henriksen, and more). Mix of reception, office coordination, and support for meetings, with bonus potential and a solid benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.