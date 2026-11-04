🚌 San Francisco Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

San Francisco is busy and moving, and so is the local job market. If you like being on the go and working with people, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: United Airlines

United Airlines Location: San Francisco, CA (SFO Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,235.90 – $98,066.10 base pay, plus potential bonus/long‑term incentives

Lead front‑line ramp teams at SFO, keep flights on time, and support safe, smooth airport operations. This role is great if you have operations or customer service leadership experience and want strong benefits and flight privileges.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Reyes Beverage Group Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay with incentives)

Deliver beer, wine, and spirits like Modelo, Coors Light, Lagunitas, Gallo, Tito’s, Jack Daniel’s and more to local accounts. Monday–Friday early‑morning schedule, car and mileage reimbursement, full benefits, and room to grow in a family‑owned company.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Store #1015 – 565 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay within a stated wage range; details on company site)

Use box and flat‑bed trucks to deliver paint and supplies to local customers, while also helping in the store with warehouse tasks and customer service. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a clean driving record, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want steady hours with a large, stable employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.