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San Francisco
🏗️ San Francisco Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
2 days ago
San Francisco is buzzing with engineering and architecture work, from clean energy to complex buildings and power systems. Here are several well‑paid roles hiring now across the city.
PCB Layout Engineer
- Employer: Lunar Energy
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $180,000
Design high‑speed, high‑power PCBs for home energy storage and other clean‑energy products. Great fit if you’re strong in Altium, power electronics layout, and want hands‑on work from concept through high‑volume production.
Engineering Technician – Powertrain Test Systems
- Employer: InfoStride (onsite with an advanced aircraft powertrain team)
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Build and run test rigs for batteries, motors, and power electronics on next‑gen aircraft. Very hands‑on role with wiring, fixtures, lab equipment, and validation testing for complex electromechanical systems.
Senior Engineer – Construction Engineering (Structural)
- Employer: Walter P Moore
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (SF): $121,000 – $144,000
Lead steel design, connection design, and erection sequencing on major projects across the U.S. and abroad. Ideal for a structural engineer with SAP2000 experience and 6–9 years in steel structures who enjoys mentoring junior staff.
Graduate BIM Designer (Available 2027)
- Employer: Arup
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time (Graduate role)
- Salary (SF): $79,500 – $86,500
Entry‑level BIM role for recent or soon‑to‑be grads in engineering, architecture, or related fields. You’ll manage models, coordinate across disciplines, and grow your Revit/Civil 3D skills on complex built‑environment projects.
- Application deadline: 18 December 2026
Substation Project Structural Engineer
- Employer: HDR
- Location: San Francisco, CA (one of many possible HDR offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range varies by state; SF‑specific pay not listed
Focus on structural and foundation design for high‑voltage substations up to 500kV. Good match if you’re a licensed civil/structural engineer with substation steel and foundation design experience and want to mentor EITs.
Mid-Level Fire Protection Engineer
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $136,800 – $200,925
Senior‑level fire protection role (10+ years) leading design of sprinklers, special hazards, fire alarm/mass notification, and life‑safety code analysis on global projects. Requires a PE in fire protection and comfort with NFPA/ICC codes.
Fire Protection Engineer
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $114,000 – $178,150
Similar scope to the mid‑level role but geared to engineers with 5+ years of experience. You’ll direct design staff on fire protection and life‑safety systems while building depth in codes and complex building projects.
Project Architect – Community + Live, Workplace & Government
- Employer: HGA
- Location: San Francisco, CA (3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,900 – $124,300
Licensed architect role leading construction documents, BIM workflows, and coordination for community, workplace, and government projects. Great if you’re strong in Revit, codes, and want to mentor others while owning technical quality.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a focused resume while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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