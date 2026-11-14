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Animals
Necropsy performed on fin whale at Cowell’s Beach
4 days ago
A necropsy was conducted on November 14, 2026 on the 55-foot female fin whale that stranded at Cowell’s Beach. Researchers report the whale weighed more than 58,000 pounds and was severely emaciated, suggesting she may have been ill for weeks or months. A cause of death has not yet been determined. More information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by NBC Bay Area
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