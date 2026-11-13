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San Francisco Bay Area
Rain and strong winds for Friday commute
8 days ago
Pre-frontal showers will continue overnight along the coastal regions of the San Francisco Bay Area and Monterey. The main rain band and strong winds are expected to arrive in the North Bay during the Friday morning commute and then move south through the afternoon, with lighter showers continuing into Saturday morning.
This content is adapted from materials provided by US National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California
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