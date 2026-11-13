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San Francisco Bay Area
Showers and wind for Bay Area morning commute
7 days ago
Light rain is moving across the San Francisco Bay Area during the morning of November 13, 2026, making for a wet commute, with stronger, steadier rain expected to move onshore later in the day. Conditions are also windy, especially in the higher mountain areas, so drivers should use extra care on the roads.
This content is adapted from materials provided by US National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.