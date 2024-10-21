Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • San Francisco 49ers On SI

    Report: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has a Torn ACL and MCL

    By Jose Sanchez,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Might Have a Torn ACL
    San Francisco 49ers On SI2 days ago
    The 49ers Looked Terrible in Week 7 Loss to the Chiefs
    San Francisco 49ers On SI17 hours ago
    Brandon Aiyuk is Validated for Contract Holdout With the 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers On SI20 hours ago
    Will the 49ers Acquire a Wide Receiver at the Trade Deadline?
    San Francisco 49ers On SI1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy