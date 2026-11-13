📅 Fire evacuation drill at San Fernando Senior High in San Fernando, CA.

The school has scheduled a Fire Evacuation Drill for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 9:55 AM to 10:21 AM.

This is a planned safety practice for San Fernando Senior High students and staff. During this time, normal class activities will pause while everyone practices leaving the building safely.

If you’re a parent or guardian, be aware that your student will be taking part in this drill during the school day, and there may be a short disruption to their usual schedule.