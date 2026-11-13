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San Fernando
Fire evacuation drill at San Fernando Senior High Nov 17
5 days ago
📅 Fire evacuation drill at San Fernando Senior High in San Fernando, CA.
The school has scheduled a Fire Evacuation Drill for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 9:55 AM to 10:21 AM.
This is a planned safety practice for San Fernando Senior High students and staff. During this time, normal class activities will pause while everyone practices leaving the building safely.
If you’re a parent or guardian, be aware that your student will be taking part in this drill during the school day, and there may be a short disruption to their usual schedule.
More Info: Fire Evacuation Drill | San Fernando Senior High
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