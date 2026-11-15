undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Dimas
🏥 San Dimas Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
San Dimas has some strong healthcare openings right now, from autism services to mental health and home health leadership. If you’re in care work and ready for your next step, these are worth a look.
BCBA
- Employer: ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services)
- Location: San Dimas, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$105,000 + up to $30,000 in incentives
- Why it’s interesting: Lead ABA programs for children with autism with a hybrid work option, up to $10,000 relocation assistance, student loan help, strong PTO, and full benefits. This role is built for BCBAs who want clinical impact plus real support for growth and CEUs.
Mental Health Rehab Specialist
- Employer: McKinley
- Location: San Dimas, CA (main campus)
- Type: Internship / Paid role
- Salary: $25.00–$30.00 per hour
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on work providing therapeutic support to youth and families, with a clear trauma-informed model and strong team culture. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 403(b) match, tuition reimbursement, and training to grow your mental health career.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Clinical Operations & Case Management Specialist
- Employer: Golden Years Home Health
- Location: San Dimas, CA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $125,000–$135,000 per year
- Why it’s interesting: Senior RN role overseeing home health clinical operations, case management, and compliance for a growing agency. Great fit if you have home health leadership experience and want strong pay plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO while shaping quality of care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.