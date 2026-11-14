San Dimas has a nice mix of steady school, hospital, and hotel maintenance jobs right now. Good options here if you like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Employer: Bonita Unified School District

Bonita Unified School District Location: San Dimas, CA (Bonita High School)

Salary: $4,556 – $5,505 per month (12-month position)

(12-month position) Type: Full-time

Hours: Monday–Friday, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

Monday–Friday, Application deadline: 11/27/2026, 4:00 PM Pacific

Lead custodial work at the high school, keep buildings and grounds clean and safe, and supervise other custodians. Great fit if you have basic custodial skills, can use common cleaning equipment, and want stable school-district work with CalPERS info and district benefits linked in the posting.

Employer: San Dimas Community Hospital (Prime Healthcare)

Location: San Dimas, CA

Salary: Estimated $23.00 – $27.24 (total compensation range)

Type: Full-time

Shift: Variable

Hospital-based role maintaining and repairing building systems like mechanical, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and medical gas. Good for someone who can read schematics/blueprints, troubleshoot equipment, and wants full-time work with a broad benefits package (PTO, 401k, health, and more).

Employer: Income Property Investments (Motel 6 San Dimas)

Location: San Dimas, CA (502 W Arrow Hwy)

Salary: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (weekends only, 10am–6pm, 2 days/week)

Hands-on hotel maintenance role covering patching/painting, plumbing, electrical, PTAC units, and deep cleaning. Nice option if you want weekend work only, have hotel/apartment maintenance experience, and like a smaller, guest-facing setting with an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.