As the busy and fun holiday season approaches, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is urging international travelers to plan ahead by ensuring their travel documents are up to date and properly declaring any items purchased abroad.

CBP officers and agriculture specialists play a critical role in keeping travel safe while protecting the United States from security threats, prohibited goods, and invasive agricultural pests and diseases. To keep traffic moving smoothly at ports of entry and help passengers avoid costly penalties, the agency has released a set of practical recommendations for holiday travelers:

Verify your travel documents: Ensure that passports, visas, and other required entry documents are valid before you depart. Travelers entering under the Visa Waiver Program must also have authorization prior to boarding.

Ensure that passports, visas, and other required entry documents are valid before you depart. Travelers entering under the Visa Waiver Program must also have authorization prior to boarding. Take advantage of CBP digital tools: Eligible travelers can save time at the border by using the Mobile Passport Control app, checking the CBP Border Wait Times app, or utilizing Ready Lanes at participating ports of entry.

Eligible travelers can save time at the border by using the Mobile Passport Control app, checking the CBP Border Wait Times app, or utilizing Ready Lanes at participating ports of entry. Declare all items: Travelers are required to declare all gifts, purchases, food, plants, seeds, biological materials, insects, animal products, alcohol, and tobacco acquired abroad. CBP agriculture specialists reserve the right to inspect, detain, or deny entry to any item that fails to meet U.S. import standards.

Travelers are required to declare all gifts, purchases, food, plants, seeds, biological materials, insects, animal products, alcohol, and tobacco acquired abroad. CBP agriculture specialists reserve the right to inspect, detain, or deny entry to any item that fails to meet U.S. import standards. Report large amounts of currency: Anyone carrying $10,000 or more in cash or monetary instruments into or out of the United States must report it to CBP. Failing to declare these funds can lead to severe fines and the seizure of the currency.

Anyone carrying $10,000 or more in cash or monetary instruments into or out of the United States must report it to CBP. Failing to declare these funds can lead to severe fines and the seizure of the currency. Know the rules on restricted goods: Strict limits apply to alcohol, tobacco, and prescription medications. Keep all prescription drugs in their original, labeled packaging and pack only the quantity needed for the duration of your trip.

Strict limits apply to alcohol, tobacco, and prescription medications. Keep all prescription drugs in their original, labeled packaging and pack only the quantity needed for the duration of your trip. Be prepared for inspection: Help streamline the screening process by providing clear, accurate details about your itinerary, purchases, and items.

CBP officers and specialists will remain on high alert, inspecting travelers and baggage to enforce federal regulations and keep prohibited and restricted items out of the country.