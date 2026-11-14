Baja California’s Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Ángel Badiola Montaño, has revealed new details regarding an upcoming direct flight connecting Vancouver and Tijuana.

Speaking during a legislative review of the Secretariat of Tourism before the Baja California State Congress, Badiola first highlighted a new tourist information kiosk nearing completion at Plaza Santa Cecilia. He explained that the location was selected specifically to serve the growing influx of Asian and Canadian tourists visiting the city.

It was during this address that Badiola confirmed the imminent establishment of the direct Vancouver–Tijuana route. Later in the session, Congresswoman Gabriela Ponce Velázquez pressed for further details on the project, emphasizing the economic and tourism growth the connection would bring to Baja California.

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While noting that he could not disclose everything just yet, speaking candidly given the discretion of the legislative chamber, Badiola confirmed that the first flight is scheduled for 2027. He added that the official permit has already been signed and submitted, underscoring that the route directly responds to rising demand from Canadian travelers.

Badiola also revealed that three airlines vied for exclusivity on the route before officials finalized a deal with a single carrier, though the airline must still clear a set of strict requirements.

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“International connectivity wouldn’t just mean China anymore, it would also include Canada. That stems directly from the reality I’m talking about, including the surge in Asian tourism,” he said. “We are going to promote it, and we’ll be there even if I have to travel when I don’t want to. As I said when I took office at the Secretariat, this isn’t going to be a personal travel agency for me.”

In addition, the secretary noted that the new route is expected to bolster several industries across the state, particularly culinary, off-road, and medical tourism.