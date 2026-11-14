Get ready to glow! Cosmic Baseball has officially announced that it will be coming to Major League Baseball stadiums for the very first time as part of its 2027 Cosmic Takeover Tour with 146 games across 50 cities nationwide including San Diego’s Petco Park in November 2027.

Tickets will be distributed through a fan lottery system. Interested fans must register online for a chance to attend. Selected winners will receive an email granting them exclusive access to purchase tickets. Click here to sign up!

Keep Reading: Holiday Wonderland Returns to Petco Park This December

What is Cosmic Baseball?

Part professional baseball, part immersive performance, Cosmic Baseball players compete using UV-reactive gear under massive neon displays and blacklight effects, transforming traditional ballparks into dazzling nighttime spectacles.

“Entering MLB stadiums reflects the belief in Cosmic Baseball and adds a level of credibility to the momentum our players, staff and community have built and continue to maintain,” said Chris Martin, owner and founder of Cosmic Baseball.

While additional details about the San Diego event have yet to be released, you can enter your information into the ticket lottery early to secure your shot at experiencing this event live.