“A Very Furry Christmas” Returns to Sesame Place San Diego This Saturday

Christmas is arriving early across California’s top attractions, and Sesame Place San Diego is leading the celebration. Starting November 7 and running through January 3, the park will launch its signature “A Very Furry Christmas,” turning the park into a vibrant winter wonderland complete with festive decor, seasonal colors, and beloved Sesame Street characters.

This year’s event introduces a new daily tree lighting show centered around a towering 24-foot Christmas tree, along with a brand-new holiday tree maze.

Visitors can also look forward to themed rides, specialty dining, limited-edition merchandise, and meet-and-greets with Santa Claus and Sesame Street characters dressed for the holidays.

Christmas Attractions

Christmas Lights: Experience Sesame Place transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland, glowing with thousands of festive lights that bring the holiday magic to life.

Themed Rides: Ride season favorites such as Elmo’s Rockin’ Rockets, Rosita’s Harmony Hills, and the Sunny Day Carousel.

Christmas Tree Maze: Let the little ones lead the way through a brand-new, family-friendly maze located near Abby’s Fairy Flight.

Holiday Entertainment

Holiday Parade: Catch festive, beautifully decorated floats rolling down Sesame Street! You and your family can dance along with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and Abby Cadabby as they celebrate the spirit of the season.

Holiday Storytime: Gather around Big Bird’s Nest for a cozy holiday story read by your favorite Sesame Street friends. Stick around after the story for a special character photo op!

Dance Party: Show off your best moves at a dance party set to classic Sesame Street tunes alongside all your furry friends.

Sesame Place Info

Sesame Place will host a daily scavenger hunt through December where guests can search for a hidden golden gift to win an exclusive prize. Families can also book character dining experiences to enjoy a festive meal alongside Santa and the park’s iconic characters.

Click here to buy your tickets!