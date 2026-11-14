📅 Make a Seasonal Wreath at the Library

Adults are invited to a fun afternoon craft session at the San Diego County Library. In this program, Patchwork San Diego will guide you in making a festive wreath.

You can choose to create either an autumn wreath or a holiday wreath. All supplies are provided, so you just need to show up and enjoy.

Space is limited and registration is required. Registration opens on October 19.

To sign up, call the branch at (619) 448-1863 ext. 3.

The library will be open from 10:00am–5:00pm on the day of the event.