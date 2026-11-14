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San Diego County
💰 Free produce & pantry items twice a month at library
4 days ago
💰 Free food pickup twice a month at your library
You can pick up free fresh produce and non‑perishable foods at a San Diego County Library branch on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month.
Food is provided by Feeding San Diego and is available while supplies last.
Please bring your own bags to carry items home.
Check the specific library event listing for the exact branch location and time before you go.
More Info: Free Food Distribution - Dry Goods & Produce | San...
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