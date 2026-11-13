United Way of San Diego County is asking for year-end donations to help local families who are struggling to cover basic living costs, including housing, groceries, childcare, and other essentials. The group works to build family financial stability, help residents claim tax refunds they have earned, and give students chances to pursue careers. Donate today to support San Diegans in need: Donate to United Way of San Diego County.

This content is adapted from materials provided by United Way of San Diego County