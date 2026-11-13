A High Surf Advisory and Coastal Flood Advisory are in effect for San Diego County coastal areas and Orange County coastal areas. Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet with sets of 8 to 10 feet are expected along west-facing beaches. Minor coastal flooding is expected, mainly where the surf is highest.

The High Surf Advisory runs from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday. The Coastal Flood Advisory runs from 7 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. High tides near 6.2 to 6.5 feet around midday on Saturday will combine with the high surf to cause flooding of lots, parks, and some roads, with only isolated road closures. Swimming and surfing will be dangerous, and there may be some beach erosion. People who must travel should allow extra time and not drive through water of unknown depth, and inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®