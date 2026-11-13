📢 State funds available for TK-5 multilingual literacy training

School districts and charter schools can now use new state professional learning funds to pay for a TK-5 multilingual literacy training created by the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE).

The state set aside $200 million under Assembly Bill 121 to support literacy for TK-5 students across California through the 2029-30 school year. SDCOE’s TK-5 Language and Literacy for Multilingual Learner Success is one of 31 approved programs statewide, and one of only two focused on multilingual learners.

The training gives TK-5 educator teams and leaders evidence-based, culturally sustaining strategies to build students’ English fluency, phonics, and academic language. It includes specialized learning for administrators and six learning-and-action cycles where teams apply new practices and review student work.

District and school leaders can visit the SDCOE program page and join the interest list to get updates as the California Department of Education releases details on how to access AB 121 funds for this professional learning. For urgent questions, you can call SDCOE’s main line at 858-292-3500.