🚨 Mpox cases rising in San Diego County: who should get vaccinated

San Diego County health officials report 16 local mpox cases since October 2026, and 48 cases so far this year, up from 35 in 2025. Ten of the recent 16 cases were not vaccinated.

Mpox spreads through close contact, including intimacy. Symptoms can include rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, body aches, and fatigue. The rash or sores can appear anywhere on the body, including hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, and genitals.

The two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine protects against both known mpox variants (Clade I and II) and is very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

County health officials urge anyone who may be at increased risk or who thinks they were exposed to:

Contact their healthcare provider to talk about vaccination, or

to talk about vaccination, or Get the JYNNEOS vaccine at County Sexual Health Clinics in regional Public Health Centers, including if you are uninsured or underinsured.

For updates, text COSD MPOX to 98256 and visit the County’s mpox information webpage.