The National Weather Service reports strong thunderstorms moving across western San Diego County early Nov 13. Storms are moving northeast at 25 mph from Camp Pendleton to Imperial Beach. Hazards include wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail around 0.25 inches.

Areas that may be impacted include Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach, Coronado, Del Mar, Mission Valley, Hillcrest, Linda Vista, North Park, Midway District including Lindbergh Field, Camp Pendleton, Tierrasanta, and University City. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and move loose items, and minor hail damage to plants is possible. People outside are advised to seek shelter inside a building.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®