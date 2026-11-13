The National Weather Service says strong thunderstorms are moving across western San Diego County early Nov 13. Storms are moving northeast at 25 mph and may bring wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail around 0.25 IN.

Areas that may be hit include Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach, Coronado, Del Mar, Mission Valley, Hillcrest, Linda Vista, North Park, Midway District including Lindbergh Field, Camp Pendleton, Tierrasanta, and University City. Gusty winds could break tree limbs and move loose items. If you are outside, you should go inside a building for safety.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®