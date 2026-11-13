Beach hazards and high surf in San Diego County

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for San Diego County coastal areas and Orange County coastal areas due to cloud to ground lightning as a band of storms moves ashore. A High Surf Advisory is also in place for west facing beaches, with large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet and sets up to 8 to 9 feet, and a high risk of rip currents.

The lightning threat at beaches lasts until 8 AM PST this morning. The High Surf Advisory runs from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday, with surf staying somewhat high into Monday. There is a risk of dangerous swimming and surfing, plus localized beach erosion and possible overflow into parking lots and boardwalks, especially with adjusted high tides near 7 feet. Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water and people at the beach should move indoors during storms.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®