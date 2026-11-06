📅 Beginner American Mahjong workshop at county library

📅 Learn American Mahjong at the Library

Want to learn how to play American Mahjong from scratch? The San Diego County Library is offering a 3-hour beginner workshop with instructor Jill Kramer.

This class is designed for people who have never played Mahjong and want to learn. All supplies are provided, so you don’t need to bring anything.

Registration opens: October 1

How to sign up: Register online through the library’s event page or call the branch at 858-756-2512

Register online through the library’s event page or call the branch at Cost: Not mentioned (library events are often free, but the page does not say)

The event listing currently shows “Registration full,” so if you’re interested, it’s a good idea to call the branch to ask about a waitlist or future sessions.