Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Fitness

📅 Feeling Fit classes for adults 60+ on Mon & Wed mornings

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3Y2g_1GnAGPdA00

📅 Weekly fitness classes for adults 60+

Feeling Fit is a gentle exercise class for older adults that meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:30–9:30am.

It’s designed for people ages 60+ who want to improve balance, strength, and flexibility in a safe, comfortable environment.

The program helps older adults stay active and maintain their level of physical fitness.

Classes take place at a San Diego County Library location (the branch page lists the exact address). The library itself is open 10:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event.

If you or a family member is 60 or older and looking for a low-impact way to stay moving, this is a good, regular option to add to your week.

More Info: Feeling Fit | San Diego County Library | BiblioCom...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments