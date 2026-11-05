📅 Feeling Fit classes for adults 60+ on Mon & Wed mornings

📅 Weekly fitness classes for adults 60+

Feeling Fit is a gentle exercise class for older adults that meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:30–9:30am.

It’s designed for people ages 60+ who want to improve balance, strength, and flexibility in a safe, comfortable environment.

The program helps older adults stay active and maintain their level of physical fitness.

Classes take place at a San Diego County Library location (the branch page lists the exact address). The library itself is open 10:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event.

If you or a family member is 60 or older and looking for a low-impact way to stay moving, this is a good, regular option to add to your week.