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🍽️ San Diego Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17.75–$25+/hr
San Diego’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, from neighborhood cafes to luxury resorts. Here are several solid openings where you can get your foot in the door or level up your experience.
Bartender – Modern French Bistro
- Employer: The Smoking Goat
- Location: North Park, San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time (about 20–25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.75/hr + tips
Craft classic and signature cocktails in a cozy, upscale neighborhood bistro. Great fit if you have 5+ years fine dining or high‑volume bar experience and want strong tips, a tight team, and an employee discount at sister restaurants.
Host
- Employer: Roman Wolves
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$25.00/hr
Be the warm first face guests see, manage seating and wait times, and help keep the front door running smoothly. Comes with health insurance, flexible schedule, and employee discount.
Prep Cook / Kitchen Staff – Boto Sushi
- Employer: Boto Sushi
- Location: Carmel Mountain Ranch, San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hr + tips
Help prep fresh ingredients, keep stations clean, and support a busy sushi kitchen. Good for someone reliable who wants steady hours, a long‑term spot, and an employee discount.
Room Attendant – Full Time
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
Clean and reset guest rooms, stock carts and linen closets, and handle special cleaning requests. Solid choice if you like steady hotel work and staying active on your feet.
Bakery – Shift Supervisor
- Employer: Lazy Acres Natural Market
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Lead the bakery team, bake and merchandise products, and help train staff. This is a management‑in‑training role with benefits, weekly pay, 20% store discount, and growth opportunities.
Club House Grill Server – Full Time
- Employer: Fairmont Grand Del Mar
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00/hr
Serve food and drinks at a luxury resort with a golf course and Michelin‑starred dining on property. Includes free staff meals, on‑site parking, hotel & spa discounts worldwide, health benefits, and 401(k) with match.
Houseperson – Housekeeping
- Employer: Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
Support housekeeping by keeping hotel areas clean and guest‑ready in a fast‑paced, Spanish‑speaking friendly environment. Good if you’re comfortable with moderate lifting and staying busy all shift.
Hair Stylist
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $24.26/hr
Use your cosmetology license to provide cuts, color, and extensions while helping clients feel their best. Offers a flexible schedule and chances to grow your retail and salon operations skills.
Kitchen Staff / Dishwasher
- Employer: Poke Chop
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $19.00–$25.00/hr
Prep poke bowls, help guests at the counter, and keep the kitchen clean in a fast‑casual spot. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule.
Hospitality Team Member
- Employer: Tender Greens
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Work the line, take orders, run food, and keep the dining room sparkling. You’ll get competitive pay + tips, free shift meals, 50% off when off the clock, and growth opportunities.
Seasonal Concessions Supervisor – Snapdragon Stadium
- Employer: Aztec Shops
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $24.00/hr
Oversee multiple concession stands on event days, lead staff, and keep service fast and safe. Great if you like sports/event energy, have some food service leadership experience, and want higher hourly pay.
Dishwasher – Garage Kitchen + Bar & The Shout! House
- Employer: The Shout! House / Garage Kitchen + Bar
- Location: Gaslamp, San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hr
Keep dishes moving, support the kitchen, and help with basic prep in two lively sister venues. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule in a fun, music‑driven environment.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Tender Greens
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Handle dishwashing, basic prep, and kitchen cleaning in a busy, casual restaurant. Offers competitive pay + tips, free meals, discounts, and room to grow into other roles.
Server/Bartender
- Employer: Mina Lounge
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: About $150–$400 per day
Serve and bartend in a lively lounge/nightlife setting, using Aloha POS and following alcohol safety rules. Good for 21+ candidates with bar, nightclub, or restaurant experience who want strong tip potential.
Barista / Sandwich Maker – Downtown
- Employer: skybound coffee + dessert lounge
- Location: Downtown San Diego, CA (Front & Market)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $21.75/hr guaranteed (incl. tips)
Make specialty coffee, boba, smoothies, and sandwiches while giving quick, friendly service. Must be 21+ with at least 1 year food service, weekend‑available, and ready for a fast, upbeat cafe environment, plus free/discounted food and paid training.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up. A quick, tailored resume and a short note about your availability can really help you stand out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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