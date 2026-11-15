San Diego’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, from neighborhood cafes to luxury resorts. Here are several solid openings where you can get your foot in the door or level up your experience.

Employer: The Smoking Goat

The Smoking Goat Location: North Park, San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time (about 20–25 hrs/week)

(about 20–25 hrs/week) Pay: $17.75/hr + tips

Craft classic and signature cocktails in a cozy, upscale neighborhood bistro. Great fit if you have 5+ years fine dining or high‑volume bar experience and want strong tips, a tight team, and an employee discount at sister restaurants.

Employer: Roman Wolves

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$25.00/hr

Be the warm first face guests see, manage seating and wait times, and help keep the front door running smoothly. Comes with health insurance, flexible schedule, and employee discount.

Employer: Boto Sushi

Location: Carmel Mountain Ranch, San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

(15–30 hrs/week) Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hr + tips

Help prep fresh ingredients, keep stations clean, and support a busy sushi kitchen. Good for someone reliable who wants steady hours, a long‑term spot, and an employee discount.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Clean and reset guest rooms, stock carts and linen closets, and handle special cleaning requests. Solid choice if you like steady hotel work and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Lazy Acres Natural Market

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Lead the bakery team, bake and merchandise products, and help train staff. This is a management‑in‑training role with benefits, weekly pay, 20% store discount, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hr

Serve food and drinks at a luxury resort with a golf course and Michelin‑starred dining on property. Includes free staff meals, on‑site parking, hotel & spa discounts worldwide, health benefits, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Support housekeeping by keeping hotel areas clean and guest‑ready in a fast‑paced, Spanish‑speaking friendly environment. Good if you’re comfortable with moderate lifting and staying busy all shift.

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.26/hr

Use your cosmetology license to provide cuts, color, and extensions while helping clients feel their best. Offers a flexible schedule and chances to grow your retail and salon operations skills.

Employer: Poke Chop

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$25.00/hr

Prep poke bowls, help guests at the counter, and keep the kitchen clean in a fast‑casual spot. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Tender Greens

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Work the line, take orders, run food, and keep the dining room sparkling. You’ll get competitive pay + tips, free shift meals, 50% off when off the clock, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Aztec Shops

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $24.00/hr

Oversee multiple concession stands on event days, lead staff, and keep service fast and safe. Great if you like sports/event energy, have some food service leadership experience, and want higher hourly pay.

Employer: The Shout! House / Garage Kitchen + Bar

Location: Gaslamp, San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.00/hr

Keep dishes moving, support the kitchen, and help with basic prep in two lively sister venues. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule in a fun, music‑driven environment.

Employer: Tender Greens

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Handle dishwashing, basic prep, and kitchen cleaning in a busy, casual restaurant. Offers competitive pay + tips, free meals, discounts, and room to grow into other roles.

Employer: Mina Lounge

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: About $150–$400 per day

Serve and bartend in a lively lounge/nightlife setting, using Aloha POS and following alcohol safety rules. Good for 21+ candidates with bar, nightclub, or restaurant experience who want strong tip potential.

Employer: skybound coffee + dessert lounge

Location: Downtown San Diego, CA (Front & Market)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.75/hr guaranteed (incl. tips)

Make specialty coffee, boba, smoothies, and sandwiches while giving quick, friendly service. Must be 21+ with at least 1 year food service, weekend‑available, and ready for a fast, upbeat cafe environment, plus free/discounted food and paid training.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up. A quick, tailored resume and a short note about your availability can really help you stand out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.