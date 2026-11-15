Looking for a new four‑legged friend in San Diego, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a family to love. All are listed with Animal Rescuers Without Borders, Inc. and can be fostered or adopted.

Breed: Italian Greyhound / Whippet mix (likely slender Chihuahua-type)

Italian Greyhound / Whippet mix (likely slender Chihuahua-type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Animal Rescuers Without Borders, Inc.

Phone: (619) 977-3593

Natty is a delicate, long‑legged little girl who looks a bit like an Ibizan/whippet mix. She’s small, slim, and elegant, and is looking for a home through ARWOB’s Adoption or Foster‑to‑Adopt program. If you’re not ready to commit, you can also apply just to foster her.

👉 Meet Natty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix (chiweenie)

Dachshund / Chihuahua mix (chiweenie) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Animal Rescuers Without Borders, Inc.

Phone: (619) 977-3593

Yummi is a small‑breed young adult, described as a classic chiweenie in both look and size. She’s an adorable little companion dog who can join you through adoption, foster‑to‑adopt, or temporary foster care.

👉 Meet Yummi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rat Terrier / Toy Fox Terrier mix

Rat Terrier / Toy Fox Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Shelter: Animal Rescuers Without Borders, Inc.

Phone: (619) 977-3593

Annie is a small tricolor terrier who was rescued from Ensenada and is currently in a foster home in Baja with multiple other dogs. She’s used to living with a pack and is looking for a forever family or a foster home on this side of the border.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / Shepherd mix

Belgian Malinois / Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Animal Rescuers Without Borders, Inc.

Phone: (619) 977-3593

Nico is a handsome shepherd‑type boy, rescued as a young pup from the streets of Ensenada by a Good Samaritan. He’s now with ARWOB and ready to find a committed adopter or foster who can give him structure and love.

👉 Meet Nico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the San Diego area, consider calling Animal Rescuers Without Borders, Inc. at (619) 977-3593 or visiting the links above to learn more, apply to adopt, or sign up to foster. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.