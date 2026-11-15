San Diego’s on-the-move right now, and so is the local job market. If you like being behind the wheel or working with vehicles and tech, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay + bonus + benefits + equity for eligible employees)

This senior role leads flight tests for advanced drones using Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software. Best for someone with 8+ years Group 1/2 UAS experience and an FAA Part 107 who wants hands-on flying plus close work with software and autonomy teams.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay + bonus + benefits + equity for eligible employees)

You’ll be the primary operator for test drones, handling daily flight ops, maintenance, and safety checks. Great fit if you have 5+ years UAS experience, FAA Part 107, and want to grow in defense-tech and autonomy testing.

Employer: San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.21–$38.09 per hour + benefits

MTS will pay you to train for your Class B license and become a city bus driver. Union role with health, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off, free transit pass, and paid holidays—good for people with 3+ years driving experience and strong customer service.

Employer: Cintas

Location: San Diego, CA 92121

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Compensation: Approx. $45,000–$90,000 per year (base + commission)

Drive a route truck, deliver uniforms and facility products, and build relationships with regular customers. Most reps work a 4-day week with no nights or weekends, plus bonuses, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: PEAK POINT LLC

Location: Based in San Diego, CA (OTR, on the road)

Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $2,500–$3,500+ per week

Run CDL-A OTR routes, mainly Amazon Drop & Hook, plus 53' dry van and reefer freight. A fit if you have 1+ year CDL-A experience, want steady miles, and are open to being on the road; they’re hiring ASAP.

Employer: 2DOT2 Inc

Location: San Diego, CA 92126

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$20 per hour

Weekday 2:00–5:00 PM (sometimes to 6:00 PM) driving kids between school, home, and activities, plus light office errands in a company vehicle. Good side job if you’re reliable, like kids, and want a steady afternoon schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.