San Diego’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from big hospital systems to community clinics and senior living. Here are several solid roles across the county, many with strong pay and growth paths.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: La Jolla, CA (hybrid, multiple nearby clinics)

Type: Full-time or part-time (15–30+ hrs/week)

Salary: $375,000–$440,000/year + sign-on & annual bonus

This outpatient role lets you build an adult or child/adolescent panel your way—med management, therapy, or both—with flexible scheduling, hybrid work (as little as 1 day/week in-office), and strong clinical support.

Employer: Sharp HealthCare

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, variable 10-hour shifts, every other weekend, on-call

Pay: $25.81–$31.48/hour (union role)

Support the surgical team with direct patient care, admissions, transfers, and safety tasks in a busy acute setting. Great fit if you have AHA BLS and want union benefits and hospital experience.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb (RayzeBio)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (San Diego): $190,539–$230,888/year + bonus & stock eligible

Lead and support oncology clinical trials for cutting-edge radiopharmaceuticals—protocols, data review, regulatory docs, and cross-functional strategy. Ideal for candidates with 5+ years clinical research in pharma/biotech and strong trial design skills.

Employer: Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, flex (travel between centers, mileage paid)

Pay: $23.00–$23.75/hour + flex differential

Work in reproductive health providing back- and front-office support, lab work, patient education, and abortion/contraceptive services. Great for bilingual MAs or CNAs who want mission-driven, patient-facing work.

Employer: Sharp Healthcare Clinic

Location: San Diego, CA (Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital)

Type: Part-time (.8 FTE), 8-hour night shifts, every other weekend

Pay: $64.21–$93.76/hour (union scale)

Provide intensive psych nursing care on a behavioral health ICU, with strong team support and clear clinical ladders. Great for RNs with 1+ year experience and interest in acute mental health.

Employer: Sharp Healthcare Clinic

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Per diem, 12-hour night shifts

Pay: $64.21–$93.76/hour

Float across Labor & Delivery units providing high-acuity perinatal care. Requires 3+ years clinical experience, CA RN, BLS, NRP, and C-EFM, perfect if you want premium per-diem rates and schedule flexibility.

Employer: Sharp Healthcare Clinic

Location: Sharp Memorial Hospital, San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts, every other weekend

Pay: $64.21–$93.76/hour

Care for complex neuro and stroke patients on a high-acuity unit. Great for RNs with NIHSS, 1+ year acute experience, and an interest in neuro/med-surg.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Zion Medical Center, San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, variable shifts, 7 days/week coverage

Pay: $35.62–$40.14/hour

Support anesthesia teams with equipment setup, invasive monitoring, and OR turnover. Good fit if you have 6+ months recent anesthesia tech experience and want union benefits and big-system stability.

Employer: Scripps Health

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time (80 hrs/2 weeks), Mon–Fri, 8:00–16:30, no weekends or call

Pay: $59.16–$85.68/hour

Pre-op assessment role with daytime hours only—ideal if you want work–life balance while staying in acute care. Requires 1+ year RN experience, CA license, and BLS.

Employer: Scripps Health – Mercy San Diego

Location: Hillcrest, San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts

Pay: $59.16–$85.68/hour, up to $7K new hire incentive (see posting for eligibility)

Join a 45-bed med/onc unit caring for medical, oncology, and some telemetry patients. Great for RNs with 1+ year acute experience looking for oncology exposure and a strong development culture.

Employer: Casa de las Campanas

Location: Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, PM shift (3–11 pm), 4-on/2-off rotation

Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour + retention bonus & rich benefits

Provide hands-on support to residents with dementia in a resort-style senior community—ADLs, meals, activities, and companionship. Great entry point into senior care with $0 medical premium and tuition help.

(Duplicate of this role on Indeed omitted to avoid repetition.)

Employer: Casa de las Campanas

Location: Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, PM shift (3–11 pm), 4-on/2-off rotation

Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour + retention bonus & benefits

Support assisted living residents with ADLs, light housekeeping, and transport to meals/activities. Ideal if you’re compassionate, have First Aid, and want stable hours in a single community.

Employer: Casa de las Campanas

Location: Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time, 20 hrs/week, 5:00–9:00 pm, 5 days/week

Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour + PM/NOC differentials

Evening CNA role in memory care—perfect if you want short shifts and consistent hours. Requires CA CNA + First Aid/CPR, with a focus on ADLs, safety, and restorative care.

Employer: Veracyte, Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, Tues–Sat, 6:30–3:00 or 7:00–3:30

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Great lab-entry role handling specimen receipt, accessioning, and data entry for a cancer diagnostics company. High school diploma required; 0–2 years lab/accessioning experience is enough to get started.

Employer: ConwayDentalCorp

Location: Miramar, San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time (Mon, Fri, some Thu)

Pay: $19–$25/hour

Family-owned practice looking for a warm DA/RDA with 1+ year experience and strong X-ray skills. Nice fit if you want a smaller team, steady part-time hours, and a friendly office vibe.

Employer: San Diego Dermatology & Laser Surgery

Location: Carmel Valley, San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$24/hour + health insurance

Busy cosmetic derm office seeking an MA with dermatology experience to assist with surgeries, biopsies, lasers, fillers, and EMR charting. Great if you love aesthetics and want hands-on cosmetic exposure.

Employer: Sharp HealthCare

Location: SRS San Diego Main, San Diego, CA

Type: Per diem, day shifts (7:00 am–5:30 pm), weekends as needed

Pay: $56.44–$81.56/hour

Perform 2D/Doppler/M-mode echos and stress tests with RDCS required. Ideal for experienced cardiac sonographers wanting high per-diem rates and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Sharp HealthCare

Location: Kearny Mesa, San Diego, CA

Type: Per diem, variable 8-hour shifts, no weekends/on-call

Pay: $56.44–$81.56/hour

Outpatient MRI role with flexible per-diem hours and no weekends. Requires BLS and ARMRIT or ARRT(MR); perfect if you want to pick up extra shifts without a full-time commitment.

Employer: UC San Diego Health

Location: Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, La Jolla, CA

Type: Career, 90% appointment, 12-hour night shifts

Pay: $66.25–$92.86/hour

Join a Magnet with Distinction cardiovascular PCU caring for complex cardiac and cardiothoracic surgery patients (including transplants). Requires 1+ year recent PCU/telemetry experience, CA RN, BLS, ACLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are open to growth and transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.