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🏥 San Diego Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings From $21–$440K
San Diego’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from big hospital systems to community clinics and senior living. Here are several solid roles across the county, many with strong pay and growth paths.
Outpatient Psychiatrist (Adult or Child & Adolescent)
Employer: LifeStance Health
Location: La Jolla, CA (hybrid, multiple nearby clinics)
Type: Full-time or part-time (15–30+ hrs/week)
Salary: $375,000–$440,000/year + sign-on & annual bonus
This outpatient role lets you build an adult or child/adolescent panel your way—med management, therapy, or both—with flexible scheduling, hybrid work (as little as 1 day/week in-office), and strong clinical support.
Nursing Assistant – Surgery, Sharp Memorial Hospital (Variable Shift)
Employer: Sharp HealthCare
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, variable 10-hour shifts, every other weekend, on-call
Pay: $25.81–$31.48/hour (union role)
Support the surgical team with direct patient care, admissions, transfers, and safety tasks in a busy acute setting. Great fit if you have AHA BLS and want union benefits and hospital experience.
Associate Director, Clinical Science (Oncology/Radiopharmaceuticals)
Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb (RayzeBio)
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary (San Diego): $190,539–$230,888/year + bonus & stock eligible
Lead and support oncology clinical trials for cutting-edge radiopharmaceuticals—protocols, data review, regulatory docs, and cross-functional strategy. Ideal for candidates with 5+ years clinical research in pharma/biotech and strong trial design skills.
Medical Assistant (Flex) – English/Spanish Required
Employer: Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, flex (travel between centers, mileage paid)
Pay: $23.00–$23.75/hour + flex differential
Work in reproductive health providing back- and front-office support, lab work, patient education, and abortion/contraceptive services. Great for bilingual MAs or CNAs who want mission-driven, patient-facing work.
Clinical Nurse RN – Behavioral Health Psych ICU (Nights, .8 FTE)
Employer: Sharp Healthcare Clinic
Location: San Diego, CA (Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital)
Type: Part-time (.8 FTE), 8-hour night shifts, every other weekend
Pay: $64.21–$93.76/hour (union scale)
Provide intensive psych nursing care on a behavioral health ICU, with strong team support and clear clinical ladders. Great for RNs with 1+ year experience and interest in acute mental health.
Per Diem Clinical Nurse – Labor & Delivery Float (Nights)
Employer: Sharp Healthcare Clinic
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Per diem, 12-hour night shifts
Pay: $64.21–$93.76/hour
Float across Labor & Delivery units providing high-acuity perinatal care. Requires 3+ years clinical experience, CA RN, BLS, NRP, and C-EFM, perfect if you want premium per-diem rates and schedule flexibility.
Clinical Nurse RN – Medical Neuroscience Unit (Nights)
Employer: Sharp Healthcare Clinic
Location: Sharp Memorial Hospital, San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts, every other weekend
Pay: $64.21–$93.76/hour
Care for complex neuro and stroke patients on a high-acuity unit. Great for RNs with NIHSS, 1+ year acute experience, and an interest in neuro/med-surg.
Anesthesia Technician
Employer: Kaiser Permanente
Location: Zion Medical Center, San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, variable shifts, 7 days/week coverage
Pay: $35.62–$40.14/hour
Support anesthesia teams with equipment setup, invasive monitoring, and OR turnover. Good fit if you have 6+ months recent anesthesia tech experience and want union benefits and big-system stability.
RN – Pre-Surgical Evaluation (Weekdays Only)
Employer: Scripps Health
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time (80 hrs/2 weeks), Mon–Fri, 8:00–16:30, no weekends or call
Pay: $59.16–$85.68/hour
Pre-op assessment role with daytime hours only—ideal if you want work–life balance while staying in acute care. Requires 1+ year RN experience, CA license, and BLS.
RN – Medical/Oncology Acute (Days, Hillcrest)
Employer: Scripps Health – Mercy San Diego
Location: Hillcrest, San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts
Pay: $59.16–$85.68/hour, up to $7K new hire incentive (see posting for eligibility)
Join a 45-bed med/onc unit caring for medical, oncology, and some telemetry patients. Great for RNs with 1+ year acute experience looking for oncology exposure and a strong development culture.
PCA – Memory Care (Full-Time)
Employer: Casa de las Campanas
Location: Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, PM shift (3–11 pm), 4-on/2-off rotation
Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour + retention bonus & rich benefits
Provide hands-on support to residents with dementia in a resort-style senior community—ADLs, meals, activities, and companionship. Great entry point into senior care with $0 medical premium and tuition help.
(Duplicate of this role on Indeed omitted to avoid repetition.)
PCA – Assisted Living (Full-Time)
Employer: Casa de las Campanas
Location: Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, PM shift (3–11 pm), 4-on/2-off rotation
Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour + retention bonus & benefits
Support assisted living residents with ADLs, light housekeeping, and transport to meals/activities. Ideal if you’re compassionate, have First Aid, and want stable hours in a single community.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Memory Care (Part-Time)
Employer: Casa de las Campanas
Location: Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
Type: Part-time, 20 hrs/week, 5:00–9:00 pm, 5 days/week
Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour + PM/NOC differentials
Evening CNA role in memory care—perfect if you want short shifts and consistent hours. Requires CA CNA + First Aid/CPR, with a focus on ADLs, safety, and restorative care.
Specimen Processor I
Employer: Veracyte, Inc.
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, Tues–Sat, 6:30–3:00 or 7:00–3:30
Pay: $22–$24/hour
Great lab-entry role handling specimen receipt, accessioning, and data entry for a cancer diagnostics company. High school diploma required; 0–2 years lab/accessioning experience is enough to get started.
Part-Time Dental Assistant
Employer: ConwayDentalCorp
Location: Miramar, San Diego, CA
Type: Part-time (Mon, Fri, some Thu)
Pay: $19–$25/hour
Family-owned practice looking for a warm DA/RDA with 1+ year experience and strong X-ray skills. Nice fit if you want a smaller team, steady part-time hours, and a friendly office vibe.
Medical Assistant – Dermatology Clinic (Part-Time)
Employer: San Diego Dermatology & Laser Surgery
Location: Carmel Valley, San Diego, CA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $18–$24/hour + health insurance
Busy cosmetic derm office seeking an MA with dermatology experience to assist with surgeries, biopsies, lasers, fillers, and EMR charting. Great if you love aesthetics and want hands-on cosmetic exposure.
Echo Tech – SRS San Diego (Per Diem, Days)
Employer: Sharp HealthCare
Location: SRS San Diego Main, San Diego, CA
Type: Per diem, day shifts (7:00 am–5:30 pm), weekends as needed
Pay: $56.44–$81.56/hour
Perform 2D/Doppler/M-mode echos and stress tests with RDCS required. Ideal for experienced cardiac sonographers wanting high per-diem rates and flexible scheduling.
MRI Technologist – Outpatient Imaging Kearny Mesa (Per Diem)
Employer: Sharp HealthCare
Location: Kearny Mesa, San Diego, CA
Type: Per diem, variable 8-hour shifts, no weekends/on-call
Pay: $56.44–$81.56/hour
Outpatient MRI role with flexible per-diem hours and no weekends. Requires BLS and ARMRIT or ARRT(MR); perfect if you want to pick up extra shifts without a full-time commitment.
(RN) Registered Nurse – Sulpizio CVC 4AB PCU (Nights)
Employer: UC San Diego Health
Location: Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, La Jolla, CA
Type: Career, 90% appointment, 12-hour night shifts
Pay: $66.25–$92.86/hour
Join a Magnet with Distinction cardiovascular PCU caring for complex cardiac and cardiothoracic surgery patients (including transplants). Requires 1+ year recent PCU/telemetry experience, CA RN, BLS, ACLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are open to growth and transferable skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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