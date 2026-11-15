San Diego’s property and facilities scene is busy right now, and a lot of employers need hands-on help to keep buildings and grounds in top shape. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Select Tree Service

Select Tree Service Location: San Diego, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Work outdoors helping with tree trimming, removals, pruning, lawn care, and landscape maintenance. Good fit if you’re physically strong, safety-focused, and want to learn more about tree care with room to advance.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, Union

Pay: Hourly rate per union CBA/rate sheet (benefits via local labor union)

Service and troubleshoot commercial HVAC systems, including rooftop units, boilers, chillers, and more. Ideal if you have at least 3 years of commercial HVAC experience, a universal EPA license, and want steady union work with training and advancement.

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon (Team SPG – Sorrento Valley/University City)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, On-call rotation

Pay: $23–$26/hour (compensation noted as $24–$26/hour in listing)

Lead a crew on water, fire, smoke, and mold cleanup jobs, from extraction and drying to demolition and documentation. Great for someone with 1–3 years of mitigation experience who can lift heavy, work in tight spaces, and likes helping people after property damage.

Employer: LOT Commercial Property Services / LOT Management

Location: San Diego, CA (Balboa Ave & Tierrasanta Blvd route)

(Balboa Ave & Tierrasanta Blvd route) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.35/hour, paid weekly

Keep busy retail and commercial properties clean and welcoming—trash pickup, restrooms, sweeping, windows, and reporting issues. Good match if you like being on your feet outdoors, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.