undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Diego
📣 San Diego Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
San Diego’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level event roles to six-figure director spots. Here are several solid options if you’re ready to make a move.
Bilingual Client Intake & Marketing Coordinator
- Employer: Physician's Surrogacy
- Location: San Diego, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$28/hour + 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO
- Blend social media, marketing, and client intake in the fertility space. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, data-savvy, and want mission-driven work.
Director of Public Relations
- Employer: InnoVision Marketing Group
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000–$85,000/year + benefits & bonus potential
- Lead the PR department at a full-service agency, driving earned media for clients in consumer, legal, healthcare, and finance. Ideal if you love media pitching, strategy, and mentoring a team.
Automotive Account Executive
- Employer: iHeartMedia
- Location: San Diego, CA (Granite Ridge Dr.)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Pay: Base salary + uncapped commission, full benefits
- Sell across broadcast + digital for the country’s largest audio company. Good for goal-driven sellers who want big reach, strong training, and national-brand accounts.
Community Leasing Associate
- Employer: Fairfield Residential (IDEA1 community)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Pay: $19.86–$25.82/hour + 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO
- Front-line leasing and sales role mixing customer service, tours, and light marketing. Nice fit if you like real estate, people-facing work, and a clear growth path.
Business Development Representative
- Employer: Cre8tive Technology and Design
- Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25/hour base + commission, 401(k) with 4% match, medical, dental, vision, PTO & holidays
- Prospect and generate leads for ERP/PLM software in manufacturing. Great if you have 2+ years in sales or customer-facing roles and want tech B2B experience.
Communications Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: San Diego, CA (Internal Firm Services)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $122,500–$423,780/year + bonus & full benefits
- Lead internal communications and change messaging across the firm. Best for senior pros (8+ years) who can advise executives, manage complex programs, and mentor a team.
Marketing Strategy and Planning Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $122,500–$423,780/year + bonus & full benefits
- Own integrated marketing strategy, planning, and performance. Ideal if you have 8+ years in marketing strategy, data-driven planning, and stakeholder influence.
FY27 Sr Enterprise HCM Consultant (PST, Virtual)
- Employer: Paychex
- Location: Virtual, PST (San Diego-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000–$200,000 total (base + commission), strong benefits
- High-level enterprise HCM sales role selling into 100–5,000+ employee orgs. Great for experienced B2B closers with HCM background who want big deals and uncapped upside.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Access (destination management company)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary + 401(k) match, PTO, health benefits
- Entry-level sales support role in events and hospitality—research leads, help build proposals, and support client relationships. Perfect if you love events and hotels and want to grow in the industry.
Entry Level Sales and Events Assistant
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: San Diego, CA (in person, events)
- Type: Full-time or part-time (commission-based)
- Pay: $700–$1,200/week (draw + uncapped commission, performance-based)
- Face-to-face event sales with paid training and flexible schedules. Good if you’re new to sales, competitive, and want fast skill-building and performance-based growth.
Sales Representative (Chocolate Sweets and Snacks)
- Employer: Diamond Distributions LLC
- Location: San Diego, CA (on the road)
- Type: Full-time, field sales
- Pay: $52,700–$63,600/year + mileage, employee discount, advancement
- Outside sales route calling on retail stores with a fun product line. Great if you like driving, building store relationships, and hitting clear sales targets.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.