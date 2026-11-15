San Diego’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level event roles to six-figure director spots. Here are several solid options if you’re ready to make a move.

Employer: Physician's Surrogacy

Physician's Surrogacy Location: San Diego, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour + 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO

+ 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO Blend social media, marketing, and client intake in the fertility space. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, data-savvy, and want mission-driven work.

Employer: InnoVision Marketing Group

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$85,000/year + benefits & bonus potential

+ benefits & bonus potential Lead the PR department at a full-service agency, driving earned media for clients in consumer, legal, healthcare, and finance. Ideal if you love media pitching, strategy, and mentoring a team.

Employer: iHeartMedia

Location: San Diego, CA (Granite Ridge Dr.)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: Base salary + uncapped commission , full benefits

Base salary + , full benefits Sell across broadcast + digital for the country’s largest audio company. Good for goal-driven sellers who want big reach, strong training, and national-brand accounts.

Employer: Fairfield Residential (IDEA1 community)

(IDEA1 community) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $19.86–$25.82/hour + 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO

+ 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO Front-line leasing and sales role mixing customer service, tours, and light marketing. Nice fit if you like real estate, people-facing work, and a clear growth path.

Employer: Cre8tive Technology and Design

Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour base + commission , 401(k) with 4% match, medical, dental, vision, PTO & holidays

, 401(k) with 4% match, medical, dental, vision, PTO & holidays Prospect and generate leads for ERP/PLM software in manufacturing. Great if you have 2+ years in sales or customer-facing roles and want tech B2B experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Diego, CA (Internal Firm Services)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $122,500–$423,780/year + bonus & full benefits

+ bonus & full benefits Lead internal communications and change messaging across the firm. Best for senior pros (8+ years) who can advise executives, manage complex programs, and mentor a team.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $122,500–$423,780/year + bonus & full benefits

+ bonus & full benefits Own integrated marketing strategy, planning, and performance. Ideal if you have 8+ years in marketing strategy, data-driven planning, and stakeholder influence.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Virtual, PST (San Diego-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$200,000 total (base + commission) , strong benefits

, strong benefits High-level enterprise HCM sales role selling into 100–5,000+ employee orgs. Great for experienced B2B closers with HCM background who want big deals and uncapped upside.

Employer: Access (destination management company)

(destination management company) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + 401(k) match, PTO, health benefits

Competitive salary + 401(k) match, PTO, health benefits Entry-level sales support role in events and hospitality—research leads, help build proposals, and support client relationships. Perfect if you love events and hotels and want to grow in the industry.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: San Diego, CA (in person, events)

Type: Full-time or part-time (commission-based)

Full-time or part-time (commission-based) Pay: $700–$1,200/week (draw + uncapped commission, performance-based)

Face-to-face event sales with paid training and flexible schedules. Good if you’re new to sales, competitive, and want fast skill-building and performance-based growth.

Employer: Diamond Distributions LLC

Location: San Diego, CA (on the road)

Type: Full-time, field sales

Pay: $52,700–$63,600/year + mileage, employee discount, advancement

+ mileage, employee discount, advancement Outside sales route calling on retail stores with a fun product line. Great if you like driving, building store relationships, and hitting clear sales targets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.