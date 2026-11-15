San Diego’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from beauty to auto parts. Here are several roles where you can grow your skills and earn steady pay.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $29.15/hour

Run the dairy department like your own mini-store—leading a team, managing inventory, and keeping products fresh while helping shoppers make healthy choices. Includes career growth, 15% store discount, DailyPay access, and a full benefits package for eligible staff.

Employer: Genasys Inc

Location: Hybrid remote – San Diego, CA 92127

Type: Full-time (approx. 40 hrs/week )

Full-time (approx. ) Pay: $37.82 – $39.10/hour

Make outbound calls, answer questions, and book appointments while keeping records organized. Strong phone and computer skills are key; role offers hybrid work, 401(k), health, dental, vision, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Free People

Location: 7007 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: From $17.75/hour

Help shoppers style activewear and athleisure while repping the FP Movement brand on the sales floor. Great fit if you love fitness, fashion, and fast-paced retail; includes employee discounts and access to URBN’s broader benefits (varies by status).

Employer: Madison Reed

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time (may vary by business needs)

Pay: Estimated $43 – $45/hour (base + commission + tips)

Use your cosmetology license to deliver pro color services and consultations in a modern Hair Color Bar. Strong earning potential plus commissions, tips, product discounts, and a wide range of benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $17.00 – $17.75/hour + services pay & tips (range listed as $17.75 – $17.00/hour)

Provide haircuts, color, treatments, and makeup while recommending products to boost each guest’s total look. Offers steady clientele potential, in-store salon setting, and eligibility for health, dental, vision, PTO, and more for full-time roles.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Lead a team in a busy auto parts store—support hiring, training, inventory, and daily operations while driving sales and “WOW!” customer service. Includes career growth paths, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and health benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Pandora (Las Americas Premium Outlets)

(Las Americas Premium Outlets) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.85 – $26.05/hour, commensurate with experience

Help run a high-traffic jewelry store, coaching the sales team and creating memorable experiences for shoppers. Role comes with base pay + bonus potential, product discounts, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and generous PTO.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—San Diego roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.