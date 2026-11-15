San Diego’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in San Diego and La Jolla.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120K–$175K DOE

Why it’s worth a look: Lead field operations on high-end healthcare, lab, and pharma builds. Heavy focus on safety (OSHA 30 required), Procore, and cleanroom-quality work, plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid holidays and PTO).

Employer: SanCrest

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead residential installs from start to finish—piping, testing, and troubleshooting—while working directly with homeowners. Good fit if you have 3+ years residential plumbing and like clean, organized job sites.

Employer: Trim Craft San Diego

Location: La Jolla, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30–$35/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on finish work on doors, cabinets, windows, stairs, molding, and more for high-quality residential projects. Great for detail-focused carpenters with their own tools and a valid CA driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer may have related roles or room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.