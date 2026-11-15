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🏭 San Diego Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
San Diego’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in food and pharma. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and steady hours.
General Utility – Line 4 / 2nd Shift (Part-Time)
- Employer: Ajinomoto Foods North America
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $17.75/hr + shift differential
Entry-level role on a frozen food production line: inspecting cooked products, packing cases, and stacking pallets in a cool (about 50°F) plant. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to get into food manufacturing with on-the-job training.
Quality Assurance Associate
- Employer: Miraxis Labs
- Location: San Diego, CA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9:00am–5:30pm
- Pay: $29.00–$34.00/hr (DOE)
- Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision; 401(k) with 4% match; 21 days PTO
Lead the quality system for a peptide testing lab—owning document control, deviations/CAPA, audits, and release of lab results. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in a hard science, 4+ years lab experience, and strong QA/QC and ISO/cGMP background who’s comfortable in a cleanroom setting.
Operator I (SDO_Operator)
- Employer: PCI Pharma Services
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$21.00/hr + annual performance bonus eligible
- Benefits: Paid time off, health, dental, vision, FSA, 401(k)
Hands-on packaging and labeling of clinical trial products under cGMP rules. Great entry point into pharma if you have a high school diploma/GED, can be on your feet most of the day, and don’t mind some overtime or weekend work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they list—San Diego’s manufacturing employers often hire from similar backgrounds.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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