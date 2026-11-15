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San Diego
🏗️ San Diego Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay
4 days ago
San Diego’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially in energy, defense tech, and infrastructure. If you’re into complex systems, clean energy, or cutting‑edge hardware, there’s a lot to pick from.
2027 Summer Intern - Solution Systems Engineer
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Internship (listed as volunteer, paid with housing stipend)
- Salary: Not listed
Work on real autonomy projects for aircraft and mission systems, from CONOPS down to software components. Great fit for students in Systems/CS/Robotics/Aerospace who want MBSE experience and a shot at a future offer.
Staff Engineer, Aircraft Trajectory Modeling
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (includes pay + bonus + benefits + equity)
Lead trajectory prediction and aircraft-response modeling for safety‑critical UAV autonomy. Ideal for senior engineers with Python + C/C++ and deep experience in 3DOF/6DOF aircraft modeling and flight test data.
Electrical Engineer I – New Grad
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (includes pay + bonus + benefits + equity)
Entry‑level role owning real avionics hardware for the X‑BAT UAV, with full lifecycle exposure from design to flight test. Great for recent EE grads with PCB design tools (Altium/KiCAD) and hands‑on project or club experience.
Validation Engineer
- Employer: CAI
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Average base range mentioned, exact numbers not listed
Support commissioning, qualification, and validation for pharma facilities, utilities, and equipment. Good match if you have 2–4 years in regulated industries and like protocol writing, field verification, and client‑facing work.
BIM Specialist / Modeler
- Employer: Salas O'Brien
- Location: San Diego or Tustin, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $105,000 base
Own Revit MEP models (LOD 200–350) for commercial, mission‑critical, healthcare, and education projects. Perfect for Revit pros with 5+ years drafting and 3+ years Revit who enjoy BIM standards and content creation.
Senior Substation Project Engineer
- Employer: WSP USA
- Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid/remote considered)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,200 – $195,800
Lead complex transmission and distribution substation designs and mentor junior staff. Great for licensed PEs with 7–10+ years in power delivery and strong substation design software skills.
Staff Transmission Engineer – Overhead Lines
- Employer: Burns & McDonnell
- Location: San Diego, CA (also Brea, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $165,000
Design 69–500 kV overhead transmission lines using PLS‑CADD and related tools, with a path into technical leadership. Good fit if you have 3+ years T&D line design and want employee‑ownership upside.
NPU Design Verification Engineer (Multiple Levels)
- Employer: Qualcomm
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,200 – $240,200
Verify high‑performance, low‑power Hexagon DSP/NPU cores for mobile, AI, and automotive SoCs. Best for engineers with SystemVerilog TB, OOP, and 5+ years digital verification who want to work on core IP.
Chief Engineer, Autonomy — Space Domain
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $210,880 – $316,320 (plus bonus, benefits, equity)
Senior technical leader role owning space‑domain autonomy architecture from concept through on‑orbit operations. A fit for 12+ year technical leaders with deep autonomy/space systems experience and customer‑facing skills.
Manager / Sr. Manager, Optimization Engineering
- Employer: Avantus
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $136,000 – $175,000 (plus bonus & benefits)
Lead design optimization and technical diligence for utility‑scale solar + storage projects. Ideal for engineers with 5+ years in solar, storage modeling (PVsyst/SAM/pvlib), and project financing/IE processes.
Payload Integration Engineer – Electronics
- Employer: Seasats
- Location: San Diego, CA (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 (+ stock, 401k match, strong benefits)
Hands‑on role integrating and testing payloads on long‑duration unmanned surface vessels. Great for 3–5 year hardware engineers with PCB layout, basic C/C++, and a love for lab work and documentation.
MEP Engineering Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: WSP USA
- Location: San Diego, CA (plus other CA offices)
- Type: Full-time summer internship
- Salary: $23.90 – $32.22/hour
12‑week internship learning mechanical, electrical, or plumbing design on real building projects. A good match for students graduating August 2027 or later in ME, EE, Architectural or related engineering.
Engineering Manager, Air Vehicle Mechanical Systems
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (includes pay + bonus + benefits + equity)
Lead a team designing actuated aircraft mechanisms (doors, landing gear, nozzles, flight‑control actuation) for the X‑BAT VTOL UAV. Best for 10+ year mechanical engineers with aerospace mechanisms and 2+ years leadership.
Senior Hardware Engineer (EE)
- Employer: Monarch Quantum
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $175,000
Own mixed‑signal, RF, and high‑speed PCB designs end‑to‑end, from concept to production, often at 20+ GHz. Great for 5–8 year hardware engineers strong in Altium, signal integrity, and client‑facing work.
Structural Engineer (Entry Level)
- Employer: Coffman Engineers
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $88,000 (+ overtime, bonus eligible)
Design and analyze building structures (beams, columns, foundations, seismic checks) with a multi‑discipline team. Ideal for candidates with a Master’s in Structural, EIT, and an interest in commercial/institutional work.
Electrical Engineer II
- Employer: Affiliated Engineers, Inc. (AEI)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design electrical systems for healthcare, labs, energy, and education projects using tools like Revit and AutoCAD. Good for 3+ year EEs aiming for PE and wanting complex, mission‑driven building projects.
Water & Wastewater Engineer-in-Training
- Employer: Consor
- Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,000 – $110,000
Plan and design pipelines, pump stations, and treatment facilities with a focus on CAD, hydraulics, and field visits. Great for EITs with 3–6 years in water/wastewater who want strong benefits and growth.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—San Diego engineering roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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