San Diego’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially in energy, defense tech, and infrastructure. If you’re into complex systems, clean energy, or cutting‑edge hardware, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Internship (listed as volunteer, paid with housing stipend )

Internship (listed as volunteer, ) Salary: Not listed

Work on real autonomy projects for aircraft and mission systems, from CONOPS down to software components. Great fit for students in Systems/CS/Robotics/Aerospace who want MBSE experience and a shot at a future offer.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (includes pay + bonus + benefits + equity)

Lead trajectory prediction and aircraft-response modeling for safety‑critical UAV autonomy. Ideal for senior engineers with Python + C/C++ and deep experience in 3DOF/6DOF aircraft modeling and flight test data.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (includes pay + bonus + benefits + equity)

Entry‑level role owning real avionics hardware for the X‑BAT UAV, with full lifecycle exposure from design to flight test. Great for recent EE grads with PCB design tools (Altium/KiCAD) and hands‑on project or club experience.

Employer: CAI

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average base range mentioned, exact numbers not listed

Support commissioning, qualification, and validation for pharma facilities, utilities, and equipment. Good match if you have 2–4 years in regulated industries and like protocol writing, field verification, and client‑facing work.

Employer: Salas O'Brien

Location: San Diego or Tustin, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $105,000 base

Own Revit MEP models (LOD 200–350) for commercial, mission‑critical, healthcare, and education projects. Perfect for Revit pros with 5+ years drafting and 3+ years Revit who enjoy BIM standards and content creation.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid/remote considered)

(hybrid/remote considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,200 – $195,800

Lead complex transmission and distribution substation designs and mentor junior staff. Great for licensed PEs with 7–10+ years in power delivery and strong substation design software skills.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Location: San Diego, CA (also Brea, CA)

(also Brea, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $165,000

Design 69–500 kV overhead transmission lines using PLS‑CADD and related tools, with a path into technical leadership. Good fit if you have 3+ years T&D line design and want employee‑ownership upside.

Employer: Qualcomm

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,200 – $240,200

Verify high‑performance, low‑power Hexagon DSP/NPU cores for mobile, AI, and automotive SoCs. Best for engineers with SystemVerilog TB, OOP, and 5+ years digital verification who want to work on core IP.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $210,880 – $316,320 (plus bonus, benefits, equity)

Senior technical leader role owning space‑domain autonomy architecture from concept through on‑orbit operations. A fit for 12+ year technical leaders with deep autonomy/space systems experience and customer‑facing skills.

Employer: Avantus

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,000 – $175,000 (plus bonus & benefits)

Lead design optimization and technical diligence for utility‑scale solar + storage projects. Ideal for engineers with 5+ years in solar, storage modeling (PVsyst/SAM/pvlib), and project financing/IE processes.

Employer: Seasats

Location: San Diego, CA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 (+ stock, 401k match, strong benefits)

Hands‑on role integrating and testing payloads on long‑duration unmanned surface vessels. Great for 3–5 year hardware engineers with PCB layout, basic C/C++, and a love for lab work and documentation.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: San Diego, CA (plus other CA offices)

(plus other CA offices) Type: Full-time summer internship

Salary: $23.90 – $32.22/hour

12‑week internship learning mechanical, electrical, or plumbing design on real building projects. A good match for students graduating August 2027 or later in ME, EE, Architectural or related engineering.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (includes pay + bonus + benefits + equity)

Lead a team designing actuated aircraft mechanisms (doors, landing gear, nozzles, flight‑control actuation) for the X‑BAT VTOL UAV. Best for 10+ year mechanical engineers with aerospace mechanisms and 2+ years leadership.

Employer: Monarch Quantum

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $175,000

Own mixed‑signal, RF, and high‑speed PCB designs end‑to‑end, from concept to production, often at 20+ GHz. Great for 5–8 year hardware engineers strong in Altium, signal integrity, and client‑facing work.

Employer: Coffman Engineers

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $88,000 (+ overtime, bonus eligible)

Design and analyze building structures (beams, columns, foundations, seismic checks) with a multi‑discipline team. Ideal for candidates with a Master’s in Structural, EIT, and an interest in commercial/institutional work.

Employer: Affiliated Engineers, Inc. (AEI)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design electrical systems for healthcare, labs, energy, and education projects using tools like Revit and AutoCAD. Good for 3+ year EEs aiming for PE and wanting complex, mission‑driven building projects.

Employer: Consor

Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,000 – $110,000

Plan and design pipelines, pump stations, and treatment facilities with a focus on CAD, hydraulics, and field visits. Great for EITs with 3–6 years in water/wastewater who want strong benefits and growth.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—San Diego engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.