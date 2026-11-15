San Diego’s science scene is buzzing right now, from oncology to batteries to AI-driven biologics. Here are several lab and research-heavy roles hiring around town.

Employer: iBio, Inc.

iBio, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $184,040 – $243,960 base + bonus & equity

Lead iBio’s Antibody Engineering and Discovery team, taking antibodies from platform hits through engineering and lead optimization for in vivo studies. Great fit if you have deep antibody engineering experience (multispecifics, antibody–peptide fusions/conjugates) and want to build and mentor a high-impact team in a fast-growing biotech.

Employer: Pfizer

Pfizer Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid, ~2.5 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $139,100 – $231,900 base + bonus & long-term incentives

Senior clinical scientist role supporting late-stage oncology trials, with a focus on solid tumors and/or heme. You’ll own scientific oversight, data quality, protocol and CSR authorship, and partner closely with medical, stats, ops, and regulatory teams—ideal if you have strong oncology Phase 3 experience and want to drive pivotal studies.

Employer: Pfizer

Pfizer Location: La Jolla, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $106,000 – $176,600 base + bonus & long-term incentives

Join Pfizer’s Machine Learning & Computational Sciences group in Medicine Design, leading cheminformatics and ML-driven drug discovery support. Perfect for a Python/RDKit-heavy computational chemist who enjoys building data pipelines, modeling workflows, and tools that directly guide medicinal chemistry decisions.

Employer: South 8 Technologies

Location: San Diego, CA – Bay Park

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $56,700 – $83,160

Hands-on wet lab role helping build and test advanced lithium battery cells at a fast-growing energy storage startup. Good match if you have 3–7 years of lab experience, are comfortable with chemicals, basic machining and wiring, and like being close to the hardware in a clean, organized lab.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.